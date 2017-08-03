University Challenge favourites to get their own show, Monkman and Seagull’s Polymathic Adventure

Eric Monkman and Bobby Seagull, University Challenge heroes and rivals, have landed their own Radio 4 show about the nature of being very clever and knowledgeable.

Monkman and Seagull’s Polymathic Adventure will explore what it is to be a polymath and question whether there is a use to having a wide knowledge as opposed to being a real expert in one field.

Putting aside their quizzing rivalry, the pair will interview guests including Stephen Fry, who will question who the last man was who knew everything.

Monkman and Seagull’s Polymathic Adventure will launch on 21 August at 8.30pm on BBC Radio 4.