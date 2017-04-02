Victoria Beckham joins James Corden for 'Carpool Karaoke'

Despite being best known in the UK for Gavin & Stacy, James Corden has shot to fame across the pond, The Late Late Show being a huge hit, somewhat thanks to his Carpool Karaoke segments.

They’ve become so popular that Corden can barely have a guest on his show without engaging in some sort of singalong, as proven by Victoria Beckham’s appearance.

Appearing on the show to promote an upcoming clothing range, the ex-Spice Girl took part in a pre-filmed fake movie trailer, spoofing the 1987 romantic comedy Mannequin.

“He was a talk show host, and she was a mannequin who turned his world upside down,” a voice-over says as Corden appears besotted with a mannequin. “To everyone else, he’s a disaster. The world couldn’t understand their love.”

James Corden's Carpool Karaoke best moments







12 show all James Corden's Carpool Karaoke best moments





















1/12 Corden texts Leonardo DiCaprio from J Lo's phone ...and he replies! 'Hey baby,' Corden writes. 'I'm kind of feeling like I need to cut loose. Any suggestions, let me know. J Lo (you know, from the block).' Leo's reply? 'You mean tonight, boo boo? Club wise?' YouTube

2/12 Sia explains why she wears her face wig 'I don't wear this unless there's cameras around,' she said. 'I only wear this just to try and maintain a modicum of privacy.' Fair dos.

3/12 Elton John sings 'Circle of Life' as Corden's mind is blown Who wouldn't love a car journey with the legend singing the likes of 'Your Song'?

4/12 Chris Martin reveals Coldplay used to be called Starfish Doesn't quite have the same ring to it does it? This one also featured a tribute to David Bowie as the pair sung along to 'Heroes'

5/12 Corden drives Justin Bieber to the Grammys Where he went on to win his first gong from the awards! Check out those tuxedos. Looking suave guys.

6/12 Adele showcases her love for the Spice Girls With a top rate rendition of 'Wannabe' no less. She also promised not to name yet another album after her age.

7/12 One Direction succumb to their boyband status and dress in denim Asking One Direction to perform his favourite album track, he fills them in on a choreographed dance routine and provides them with matching denim jackets.

8/12 Stevie Wonder forms a supergroup with James Corden Namely The Wonder Cats. Telling Corden they're going to write new lyrics to his songs, the two do just that with a rendition of Wonder's classic Signed Sealed Delivered.

9/12 Jennifer Hudson sings to a drive-through takeaway employee Pulling into a drive-through, Hudson belts out hers and Corden's takeaway to the awe of the employee on the other side of the intercom.

10/12 Iggy Azalea goes wedding dress shopping Ahead of her wedding, Corden takes it upon himself to stop off at a wedding dress shop to sample the best there is on offer - and naturally gets involved himself.

11/12 Mariah Carey shows off her accents The singing icon uses the opportunity to sample her British and Southern American accents to the delight of Corden.

12/12 Jason Derulo gives a lesson in swag Rapper Jason Derulo helps James Corden become "the swaggiest dude in the club."

The twist, however, is that the “dummy” is actually Victoria Beckham, with Corden being the only one who can see her. Eventually, the host steals the ‘mannequin’, driving away with her in the passenger’s seat.

As expected, Corden begins playing music, the duo eventually singing along to Spice Girls hit “Spice Up Your Life.” Watch the full clip below.

Recently, Corden released the trailer for his spin-off Carpool show, featuring Will Smith singing Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song.