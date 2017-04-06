  1. Culture
Viewers confused as BBC News gets 'haunted by laughing pink face'

It appeared over several different shots

There was furious screen grabbing on Twitter this afternoon, when a segment on BBC News aired with a ghostly face watermarked over it.

The pink-hued visage was unexplained by the presenter but we can fairly safely assume it was a supernatural being who has been trapped inside BBC News, jumping between regional editions.

That, or a visual mixing desk error.

"It must have happened somewhere between leaving the studio and transmission," BBC Business' Adrian Bradley mused on Twitter.

"I'm sorry, we're having a little bit of trouble, as you can see," the presenter later clarified.

