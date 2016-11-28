Shortly after airing the penultimate episode of Westworld season 1, HBO has posted a trailer for the finale, which sees the Hosts mount a full scale rebellion against their creators.

To the network’s credit, it doesn’t shy away from detailing what could be classed as spoilerific events, and if you want to go into the episode completely cold you best click away now (also if you haven’t yet seen episode 9).

"Since I was a child, I've always loved a good story," Anthony Hopkins’ Robert Ford says at the trailer’s opening. "Stories help us become the people we dreamed of being. Lies that told a deeper truth. I always thought I could play some small part in that grand tradition. And for my pains? I got this: my new narrative."

It seems Ford’s much-discussed “new narrative” will finally be revealed in the finale, probably leaving a cliffhanger for season 2.

Various sub-plots get paid off too:

Teddy brings the season full circle

We see the charmingly dim-witted host back on the train heading into Sweetwater, as we did at the opening of the first episode. Is he finally back on the path to wokehood, that was scuppered when he was stabbed in the heart?

Maeve mobilises

Is seems the madam was successful in recruiting Hector and his bandits to her cause, who are seen unleashing all manner of hell on the park’s techs. Maeve is briefly glimpsed descending a Delos escalator in what looks to be a lobby-type environment. Is she really going to manage to escape the park a la Truman in The Truman Show?

The Man in Black rumbled

Ed Harris’ character has always laughed in the face of danger, knowing he isn’t really in any, but when Delores drags him through church in the trailer he looks genuinely confused and terrified - finally, some payback.

William’s descent

Speaking of the Man in Black (possibly?) William continues his transition from a white hat to a black, apparently slaughtering more soldiers to the shock of Logan.

Delores flashback/flashforward

We get another glimpse of Delores seeing herself putting a gun to her head, will the prophecy be fulfilled? Also, it’s notable that Bernard can be heard saying the show’s de facto tagline - “These violent delights have violent ends” - will he be brought back online after his suicide?