Westworld's hosts are tired of its games.

HBO's hyped new series may not have had much footage to bring to this year's Comic-Con, having only started production on season 2 a week ago, but they still managed to deliver one impressive-looking teaser.

One which seems to hint at a robot uprising in full force, with plenty of shots of dead bodies, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) firing wildly on horseback, while the Man in Black (Ed Harris)'s blood-stained face smirks in delight at the park's total societal collapse.

The season finale's glimpse at what appeared to be Samurai World managed to send fans wild with anticipation as to whether the park would appear in season 2, but there's no sign of it here.

All executive producer Jonathan Nolan had to say on the subject was, "How much do you want it to play a role in Season 2?"

However, the teaser did see Bernard/Arnold (Jeffrey Wright) gazing down at a dead tiger, presumably not a natural product of the Wild West - are the different parks about to converge in some way?

Westworld season 2 has no release date yet.