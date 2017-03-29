The showrunners of Westworld have revealed some key details about the HBO series' gripping season one finale - more specifically which host exhibited the desire to rebel from their narrative first.

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy were speaking at PaleyFest when they confirmed that Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton) was the character who made a genuine act of free will after discovering that her plan to rebel was part of her ingrained narrative curated by Ford the entire time.

Nolan described Maeve's decision to turn back from the Mainland and return to the park to find her daughter as “really the first decision she's ever made.”

Westworld Finale Trailer

“For me, it’s a very emotional moment in the episode because you’re seeing the first free will,“ he continued.

The writing pair, however, refused to confirm whether or not the assassination of Dr. Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins) was an example of Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) exploring free will, with Nolan commenting: “Isn't it just fun to guess?”

Fans still have a bit of time to wait; Westworld's second season won't air on HBO until 2018. Nolan and Joy are currently hard at work on the sophomore season and revealed at PaleyFest that they recently had to rewrite an upcoming twist as one rather clever Reddit user had already guessed it.

Newton is currently appearing as DCI Roz Huntley in BBC's gripping crime procedural Line of Duty - one of the decade's greatest British TV shows.