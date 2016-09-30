A spin-off based on cult comedy What We Do in the Shadows is in the works.

Conceived by Flight of the Conchords' Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi who wrote, directed and starred in the mockumentary, the six-episode series is named Paranormal Event Response Unit and will follow the two cops featured in the film.

What We Do in the Shadows follows a group of four vampires who reside in a house in Wellington, New Zealand.

Broadcast funding agency NZ On Air has invested $1 million into the project. Boss Jane Wrightson said: "Comedy is serious business and notoriously hard to get right. We are delighted that Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi are bringing their talents to smaller screens."

The cops from Shadows are getting their own TV show. Think Mulder & Scully but in a country where nothing happens.https://t.co/fxYQhheWPG — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) September 30, 2016

New Zealand filmmaker Waititi's latest film, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, is in cinemas now (you can watch our interview with stars Sam Neill and Julian Dennison here).

The director was tapped up by Marvel to steer Thor: Ragnarok which will reunite Chris Hemsworth's Norse God with Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). It'll also star Jeff Goldblum and Cate Blanchett and will be released 27 October 2017.