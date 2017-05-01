Allison Janney has reprised her role as The West Wing press secretary C.J Cregg for an anti-Donald Trump protest special hosted by Samantha Bee.

On Saturday (29 April), the Full Frontal host held a 'Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner' following the President's refusal to attend the Washington Hilton ceremony in favour of attending a supporter rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

While the segment saw an appearance from Will Ferrell as George W. Bush, the special's biggest surprise came when Janney returned as Cregg for a cold open which saw her dealing with a very different presidency than the one seen in Aaron Sorkin's beloved political drama series that ended in 2005.

You can watch the full moment below.



Earlier this year, it was reported that - according to Google Trends data - viewership of The West Wing had risen following Trump's election.

The series, which began in 1999, starred Martin Sheen as President Bartlett alongside Rob Lowe, Richard Schiff and Janal Maloney who can currently be seen in HBO series The Leftovers.