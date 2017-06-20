Wife Swap family at centre of double murder investigation

The son of a couple that featured on the US version of Wife Swap is at the centre of a double murder investigation after allegedly killing his mother and brother before shooting himself.

Police confirmed to CBS News that they discovered Jacob Stockdale, 25, with a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound on 15 June before finding the bodies of his mother Kathryn, 54, and brother James, 21.

The Stockdale clan were featured on a 2008 episode Wife Swap, the reality series following two families who swap husbands and wives for a fortnight.

CBS News reports that police, who were responding to a 911 hang-up call at the Stockdale's residence in Ohio, heard a single gunshot as they approached the building.

Kathryn Stockdale in the 2008 episode of Wife Swap

Police confirmed that Jacob remains in critical condition in Cleveland hospital.

“This is a tragedy for the family. It is a tragedy for the community,” Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier said.

Jacob was a member of the Stockdale Family bluegrass band alongside brother James and father Timothy who was not at home at the time of the shooting.

In a statement to CBS News, Timothy said: “Kathy has been my beloved wife of 32 years and a wonderful mother to our four sons. She loved nothing more than being a mother and grandmother. [Our family] appreciates the prayers and support we are receiving from our friends and the community.”

The 2008 episode - which shows a 16-year-old Jacob - details how Kathryn and James banned all TV and video games in their household "...feeling it was their moral responsibility to censor all that their kids watch and listen to."

Laurie Tonkovic, the wife who 'swapped' with Kathryn Stockdale for the ABC series, recalled her time living with the suspect to TMZ stating he "freaked out" when she handed him more freedom due to his belief that he would "burn in hell" for defying his religious parents.