Game of Thrones fans have reacted pretty negatively to Ed Sheeran's widely-discussed cameo in the new series.

Sheeran is seen midway through singing a campfire song, and turns around for a rather unsubtle close-up shot.

The singer-songwriter was then given extensive on-camera coverage for the rest of that scene, appearing in the foreground and backround of shots featuring Arya and the other soldiers.

His cameo was the biggest of the show so far, following more subtle appearances from Coldplay, Sigur Ros, Snow Patrol and Mastodon.

Many have criticised the show for not attempting to conceal his identity, where other cameos have gone almost-unnoticed.

game of thrones: we're a prestige show pls take us seriously

game of thrones: here's arya eating a squirrel next to ed sheeran — tori (2017) (@grinchhands) July 17, 2017

Ed Sheeran's Game of Thrones introduction had all the grace and nuance as the time Alice and the gang at Mel's Diner met Jerry Reed — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) July 17, 2017

If Arya doesn't burn Ed Sheeran he'll come back as a white walker and be playing Westeros Glastonbury for thousands of years. #GoTS7 — Zack Jones (@ZackJ0nes) July 17, 2017

Here are six more of the worst celebrity cameos in film and TV:

Every Trump cameo ever

We obviously weren't going to let this one slide. We'll begin with Home Alone 2, where a lost Kevin McCallister runs into the billionaire business mogul as he tries to find his way around New York's Plaza Hotel, which the now-US President bought in 1988.

A brief exchange paved the way to a further 12 TV and film credits for Trump, including a Pizza Hut advert in 1995, and an equally-terrible cameo in an episode of Sex and the City.

David Beckham in King Arthur

The football legend was roundly mocked after clips from Guy Ritchie's new film appeared online, with film fans and critics both dismissing his acting.

Empire called the cameo a "misguided, fist-biter of a performance - almost impressive when you consider it features a man who's actually from Leytonstone playing an unconvincing Cockney".

Katy Perry in Zoolander 2

If you scraped the barrel of bad film cameos, you'd come across a multitude from Zoolander 2 - however, it's Katy Perry's appearance that could take the medal of being the worst, as bizarre as it is unfunny.

Kanye West in The Love Guru

After comparing himself to Picasso, Kanye decided the best way to cement his credibility as a serious artist was to appear with Mike Myers screaming "I love hockey" on The Love Guru.

Madonna in Die Another Day

At least it was the worst James Bond movie. Madonna appeared in an undeniably awkward moment as a fencing instructor that was only made to look less bad by the plethora of invisible cars, diamond-encrusted villains and... Halle Berry.

Michael Jackson in Men In Black II

The king of pop didn't really understand that this was a comedy, butdirector Barry Sonnenfeld let him have a cameo anyway.

Jackson himself was reportedly upset by the result, being reduced to tears after seeing the final cut at a cinema in Paris.

Quentin Tarantino in Django Unchained

What the final act of Django Unchained didn't need was the film's very own director stepping in front of the camera playing a dodgy-accented Aussie called Frankie. Sadly, that's what it has - even worse considering the film preceding it contains some of Tarantino's best work.

