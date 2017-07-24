  1. Culture
  2. TV & Radio
  3. News

Is Yara dead? Game of Thrones season 7 episode 2 ending and Theon Greyjoy's jump explained

*Spoilers ahead*

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
got-stormborn.jpg

Game of Thrones had a real sting in its tail with season 7 episode 2, 'Stormborn', Yara Greyjoy and Ellaria Martell being rudely cockblocked by an armada.

Within seconds, uncle Euron's fleet had laid siege to Yara and Theon's, and soldiers were being burned and cut down left, right and centre. 

Euron soon managed to get a knife (well, axe) to Yara's throat and goaded Theon to come and save her.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 3 Preview
  • Read more

Game of Thrones s07e02 review: Greyscale's Anatomy

Appearing to suffer flashbacks from his tortured past, Theon didn't charge at Euron but instead literally jumped ship, hurling himself into the water and out of harm's way.

The scene then quickly cut from Euron and Yara, leading to some confusion among viewers as to whether Yara made it out alive.

got-stormborn2.jpg
Don't worry, this wasn't Yara

The answer is almost certainly yes, as we no doubt would have been given a gory death scene had Euron chosen to execute his niece (and for those who thought Yara was later seen hanging from the front of the boat - that was one of the Martell sisters).

  • Read more

Game of Thrones s07e03 trailer teases the Battle of Casterly Rock

Theon's decision to jump from the boat seemed cowardly on the surface of it, but it may actually have been smart. He had little hope of rescuing his sister with Euron able to slit her throat in under a second, and by escaping instead of being slain by his uncle, he can now presumably start planning the rescue of Yara with whatever soldiers he has left.

His jump is unlikely to go down well with allies though, given his past, and judging by the episode 3 trailer, Euron receives a hero's welcome at King's Landing for the attack.

Elsewhere in episode 2, the Azor Ahai theory got a major, slightly feminist update.

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character

  • 1/44 Rory McCann

    Getty Images

  • 2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane

  • 3/44 Cersei Lannister

  • 4/44 Lena Headey

    Getty Images

  • 5/44 Tyrion Lannister

  • 6/44 Peter Dinklage

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 7/44 Daenerys Targaryen

  • 8/44 Emilia Clarke

    Getty Images

  • 9/44 Jon Snow

  • 10/44 Kit Harington

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 11/44 Sansa Stark

  • 12/44 Sophie Turner

    Getty Images

  • 13/44 Jaime Lannister

  • 14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

    Getty Images

  • 15/44 Arya Stark

  • 16/44 Maisie Williams

    Getty Images

  • 17/44 Theon Greyjoy

  • 18/44 Alfie Allen

    Getty Images

  • 19/44 Brienne of Tarth

  • 20/44 Gwendoline Christie

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 21/44 Bran Stark

  • 22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright

    Getty Images

  • 23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish

  • 24/44 Aidan Gillen

    Getty Images

  • 25/44 Missandei

  • 26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel

    Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

  • 27/44 Varys

  • 28/44 Conleth Hill

    Getty Images

  • 29/44 Melisandre

  • 30/44 Carice von Houten

    Getty Images

  • 31/44 Samwell Tarly

  • 32/44 John Bradley

    Getty Images

  • 33/44 Gilly

  • 34/44 Hannah Murray

    Getty Images for Turner

  • 35/44 Jorah Mormont

  • 36/44 Iain Glen

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 37/44 Davos Seaworth

  • 38/44 Liam Cunningham

    Getty Images

  • 39/44 Tormund Giantsbane

  • 40/44 Kristofer Hivju

    Getty Images

  • 41/44 Bronn

  • 42/44 Jerome Flynn

    Getty Images for BFI

  • 43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane

  • 44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

Game of Thrones season 7 continues on HBO, Sky Atlantic and NOWTV on Sunday nights.

Comments