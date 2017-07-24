Game of Thrones had a real sting in its tail with season 7 episode 2, 'Stormborn', Yara Greyjoy and Ellaria Martell being rudely cockblocked by an armada.

Within seconds, uncle Euron's fleet had laid siege to Yara and Theon's, and soldiers were being burned and cut down left, right and centre.

Euron soon managed to get a knife (well, axe) to Yara's throat and goaded Theon to come and save her.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 3 Preview

Appearing to suffer flashbacks from his tortured past, Theon didn't charge at Euron but instead literally jumped ship, hurling himself into the water and out of harm's way.

The scene then quickly cut from Euron and Yara, leading to some confusion among viewers as to whether Yara made it out alive.

Don't worry, this wasn't Yara

The answer is almost certainly yes, as we no doubt would have been given a gory death scene had Euron chosen to execute his niece (and for those who thought Yara was later seen hanging from the front of the boat - that was one of the Martell sisters).

Theon's decision to jump from the boat seemed cowardly on the surface of it, but it may actually have been smart. He had little hope of rescuing his sister with Euron able to slit her throat in under a second, and by escaping instead of being slain by his uncle, he can now presumably start planning the rescue of Yara with whatever soldiers he has left.

His jump is unlikely to go down well with allies though, given his past, and judging by the episode 3 trailer, Euron receives a hero's welcome at King's Landing for the attack.

Elsewhere in episode 2, the Azor Ahai theory got a major, slightly feminist update.

