Not only will The Big Bang Theory remain upon this earth until its probable end, there's now going to be even more of it.

Prequel spin-off Young Sheldon has now received its first trailer; though its single-camera, laugh-track-free format means the show may feel stylistically very different from its origins, elsewhere the humour seems pretty much the same.

Just smaller and cuter, as Jim Parsons' Sheldon is seen in his younger form, as played by Big Little Lies star Iain Armitage.

The show will see the predictably precocious Sheldon enter into the ninth grade, alienating both his classmates and teachers with his impressive intellect and trouble with social skills, pointing out dress code violations and calling into question their teaching credentials.

Young Sheldon will air on CBS in the fall.