Scrubs has retained a pretty strong cult following and it seems its broadcaster ABC gets that, this morning commissioning a pilot that Zach Braff will star in, direct and executive produce, and which has been written by Scrubs writer/producer Matt Tarses.

Start Up is based on the podcast of the same name and centres on (as per Variety) ‘an inquisitive journalist, husband and father, who dives headfirst into the brave new world of entrepreneurship when he quits his stable job and starts his own business.’

If the pilot gets picked up to series it will mark Braff’s return to ABC, the network which picked Scrubs up for two more seasons after it was cancelled on NBC.

ABC also ordered a pilot to be executive produced by Hamilton’s Daveed Diggs with an intriguing premise: ’an outspoken, idealistic rapper runs for office as a publicity stunt and actually gets elected, then surprising everyone, including himself, when he has a natural knack for the job and slowly transforms City Hall.’