Poldark series 3 episode 3 review: Serious swashbuckling and rakish revolutionaries upped the ante

If you have ever done one of those home murder-mystery parties, you will know that there is usually a comedy French character. They’re often the baddie and it’s an opportunity for whoever is given that part to put on their best ‘Allo ‘Allo! accent. There was a lot of Franglais going on in this third episode as Ross and Tholly made it to Roskoff to search for Doctor Enys. What greeted them was not pretty. And I'm not just talking about the language. There were guillotines in the street, and anyone who looked vaguely revolutionary was in danger of losing their head

Our hero laughed in the face of execution, obviously, and organised a (disarmingly good-looking) contact to get him a list of survivors of the ambush. That was not before Ross was propositioned by the waitress, turned her down and in doing so, got himself shopped to the enemy. They told him to get on the first ship to Nampara Cove, which he did, before diving straight off again – Tom Daley eat your heart out. It looked pretty chilly in this episode so I’m surprised he didn’t get hypothermic. Then he somehow managed to punch and outrun a number of gun-wielding revolutionaries.

We learnt SPOLIER ALERT that Dr Enys survived and was helping to treat other prisoners. We also saw that he looks rather good with a beard, though a little out of time. Living in east London has skewered my facial hair historical references. “We’re all in hell now,” he told a patient who had recently regained consciousness.

Dwight Lives! Luke Norris plays Dr Enys (BBC)

Back across the Channel, you could see George’s ego inflating as he dolled out unfair punishments in his new position as Justice of the Peace. Jack Farthing really does have the megalomaniac thing down pat. At Trenwith, Elizabeth appeared to turn to opium to get through her marriage. Her anxiety levels clearly were not being helped by the fact that baby Valentine’s locks were looking mighty Ross-like (as predicted last week by yours truly). There’s only so long you can keep hair like that covered.

Heida Reed as Elizabeth Warleggan (BBC)

One thing I like about this show is it does all the clichés with conviction and it has to be said, is very well acted, particularly the central cast. There is palpable chemistry between Ross and Demelza and Winston Graham gave us a brilliantly strong, flawed heroine in Demelza – and a great part for a female actor. “I promised to love, honour and obey him, but why should I?” she snarled this episode, before gifting one of Ross’ buildings to her missionary brothers.

The little chinks of humour are also very welcome - Aunt Agatha farting this week was a case in point – it's nice to have a bit of lightness amid all the heroics and love triangles.

Each scene is beautifully shot too, but why not give us a little longer to appreciate the camera work? We were only in France two minutes before the action flicked to Trenwith, then Nampara, then back to Roskoff again. I don't think I would be the only viewer who would appreciate a few longer scenes in the mix.

I’m also unconvinced by the chemistry between drippy Drake and Morwenna, and she seems to be getting unconvincingly bold. This week she basically said she would snog him if GC wasn’t there. As for Drake, we saw him learning to read and write- maybe he will make her an engraved bracelet next. And, final gripe now, as mentioned, this series is clearly set in autumn, so why is Morwenna wandering around the gardens with no coat while other characters are all togged up? Some continuity, please.

So to sum up, Ross lost a few lives this week – and the script writers got a bit lost in translation – but thank goodness our cross-Channel swashbuckler and his better half kept their heads.