Twenty years on and South Park is both entirely familiar and totally different. While the core gang remains the same, Randy and Mr. Garrison are as likely to spend as much time on screen as Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny. Seasons have also begun to continue storylines for multiple episodes, something Trey Parker and Matt Stone seem to be leaning heavily on in season 20.

As always, the first episode offers a cynical view of American politics today, the media being the first caught in South Park’s sight. “Member Berries” begins with a South Park Elementary girls volleyball game; the audience is packed, both parents and reporters in attendance, all there to see who will kneel during the national anthem in protest against an internet troll. It serves as a poignant criticism of the way news organisations have begun focussing heavily on sportsmen’s actions at games, one that proves slightly off.

Attention turns to how the government are willing to deal with the ‘problem’ of people ‘disrespecting’ their sovereign song, asking non-other than JJ Abrams - who recently directed Star Trek and Star Wars: The Force Awakens - to reboot the National Anthem, creating a new song that both sounds familiar but adds a slightly new twist. Abrams’ solution: to merely make an announcement at the beginning of the old National Anthem saying people can kneel, sit or stand, thus ruining the plans of anyone trying to protest.

Then there’s Mr. Garrison who is still vying for President of the United States with running partner Caitlyn Jenner (however, his face is now covered in orange make-up). Up against Mr. Garrison is Hillary Clinton, the two known as ‘Giant Douche’ and ‘Turd Sandwich’ respectively, playing off an old, rather tired joke from previous seasons - a joke that probably should have remained retired but has *that* nostalgia value.

Of course, nostalgia is central to “Member Berries”, the episode’s titular fruit being one of the core problems currently afflicting the fictional America. Randy - the character Trey and Parker admitted they now share most in common with - is the person who comes into contact with Member Berries, a new talking fruit that acts as a relaxant. Everyone is raving about the quasi-drug as they remind the user of the good ol’ times of Chewbacca and the original Ghostbusters. However, Randy discovers the fruits are also persuading people to think back to “when there were fewer Mexicans,” something he - and hopefully viewers - immediately takes issue with. This is presumably Parker and Stone’s way of analysing the current state of the US and member berries will no doubt become a central story point, particularly when it comes to why people are voting for Mr. Garrison (the Trump-like character attempting to say more and more outrageous things so people stop supporting him).

Then there’s the children story. The aforementioned troll bullying the girls of South Park is thought to be Cartman, yet is revealed to be someone entirely different, Kyle’s dad, Gerald. Surprisingly, it's one of the episodes low points, offering far less to enjoy, particularly Cartman’s crass speech to the rest of the school about how girls are 'funny guys, get over it'.

Yet, with everything this episode, the children’s story arc has only just begun; while “Member Berries” offers fewer jokes than perhaps classic South Park episodes, it acts as a rather brilliant set-up for season 20. What’s hinted at - through the titular berries and Mr. Garrison v Hillary Clinton - is a series that spares no prisoners and will hopefully be the cynical, on-the-nose comedy we need during this turbulent US election. Fingers crossed they don’t back down.