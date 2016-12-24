Before The Great British Bake Off moves to Channel 4, the cooking competition has two final seasonal stints on the BBC, the first of which aired tonight (25 December).

The episodes mark the final time Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins will be on board as presenters. It'll also be the last appearance for judge Mary Berry who departed the series upon the announcement it was to leave the BBC (Paul Hollywood will move with the series).

These two episodes reintroduce past contestants, with tonight's episode bringing Mary-Anne (series two), Cathryn (series three), Ali (series four) and Norman (series five) back to the tent.

Below are the five best moments from The Great Christmas Bake Off.

Best Great British Bake Off innuendos







6 show all Best Great British Bake Off innuendos









1/6 'Dip your cherries in the dough and off we go!' Baking offers so many opportunities for naughty jokes - and Mel and Sue take full advantage

2/6 'Bakers! Stop nozzling your princesses!' Hosts Mel and Sue offer up a relentless stream of puns and innuendos every week, much to Paul Hollywood's feigned despair (he loves it really)

3/6 'Was that leakage?' There's a lot of talk of 'leakage' on the Bake Off these days. Most puzzling.

4/6 'The crimp is critical to stop any leakage from the meat' Paul and Richard are full of innuendos as Mary Berry looks on pretending not to find it amusing

5/6 'Stop touching your dough balls!' The BBC have been tweeting their 'innuendo of the week' throughout the series

6/6 'It's got to be risen and rested before it goes in' Oh stop it Paul...

1 - Norman's 'Dufrickies'

Tasked wth making edible tree decorations for their signature challenge, the judges approach series five contestant Norman who, to their confusion, tells them he's making 'dufrickies' - a word you use when you don't have a word. His other concoction? Whisky flavoured shortbread flavoured ding dangs, of course, - his secondary name for when you don't have a word for something. It's good to have him back.

2 - Cathryn has a nightmare

Even four years after appearing on the series, it seems the pressure of the tent can get to the most seasoned of baker. Cathryn not only forgets to turn her oven on but mistakenly adds bicarbonate to her biscuits making them rise. "It doesn't feel like Christmas anymore," she says as she frantically attempts to rectify her error.

3 - The Paul and Mary handshake

With one final chance to impress both Mary and Paul before the series changes forever, two particular contestants are overjoyed to get the coveted 'Paul and Mary handshake' treatment - namely Ali and Mary-Anne.

Mary Berry quits The Great British Bake Off

3 - Mary-Anne and Sue make it up after spelling error

Do you remember the time when 2011 finalist Mary-Anne accidentally spelt her daughter's name incorrectly in the eleventh hour? Sue does. After almost pinching one of her biscuits, she asks for a hug to which Mary-Anne jokingly blames Sue for the error. The duo share a hug providing long-time Bake Off fans with the closure they didn't realise they needed.

5 - Mel and Sue's puns

Any Bake Off fan will list the presenters' puns as just one of the many reasons they love what has become the most-watched show in the UK; fortunately, their swansong doesn't disappoint. "Yule have half an hour left," barks Giedroyc, following Perkins' demands the bakers make their biscuits how Good King Wenceslas liked them: "Deep and crisp and even." There's also the classic "Mary Christmas."

The Great Christmas Bake Off concludes on BBC One, Boxing Day at 9pm.