“Australia is the key to the whole game,” says Hugo “Hurley” Reyes during an intense round of board game Risk in TV series Lost. That Damon Lindelof's next TV series The Leftovers has heavily eschewed the series' endgames to that same country may come as a surprise, but as Reverend Matt Jamison (Christopher Eccleston) frantically navigates his way Down Under in a bid to retrieve and bring Kevin Garvey (Justin Theroux) home, it's hard not to think that it's a line which bears more truth in the case of The Leftovers.

With the Sudden Departure's seventh anniversary just days away, Jamison is on borrowed time to get there, to find Kevin and to convince him he needs to be back in Texan town Miracle for whatever comes next. The problem is that flights have been grounded following a nuclear missile launched by a naked French bloke in the middle of the ocean (the 'why' is somewhat murky but in the world of The Leftovers, what is there to question?).

With all aircraft grounded, any other character would be deterred by such an occurrence; not Matt. He enlists the help of a foreign-aid approved friend to fly him, John (Kevin Carroll), Michael (Jovan Adepo) and, to his annoyance, Kevin's ex-wife Laurie (Amy Brenneman) half way around the world, viewing the global catastrophe to be a mere “obstacle” dealt by God. Unbeknownst to him, the journey will spark a series of obstacles that, by the end of the episode, sees Matt's faith dying a slow death.

The episode - titled 'It's a Matt Matt Matt Matt World' - continues in The Leftovers' now trademark vein of pulling up the handbrake and swerving the vehicle into uncharted terrain. This could well be the show's most idiosyncratic hour of TV yet, initially aided by the cold open which places viewers - for the first time ever - into the middle of nowhere away from the comfort zone of its characters or the blanket of familiarity conveyed by Max Richter's ever-haunting score. That and because it throws the episode's central quartet headfirst onto a boat filled with sex-crazed passengers celebrating a lion named Frasier. Really (he's actually a real-life lion who in his old-age fathered 35 cubs in one night - the passengers bring his descendant on board with him).

The boat is merely a conduit linking Matt's story with overarching unexplained moments casually presented in previous episodes. At this stage, The Leftovers isn't interested in spelling things out for anybody, so when the camera first locks on David Burton (Bill Camp), you either remember you've met him before or your don't (for the latter crew, he's the man Kevin meets in his hotel afterlife - first, on the bridge, and then again before he performs his rendition of 'Homeward Bound'). He's a former bronze medalist athlete who, after perishing in a rock climbing accident, came back to life and now spends his days reading, attacking people and refuting the existence of any God other than himself.

Unlike Kevin, he quite enjoys the 'Messiah' tag he's become affiliated with. Quite why Matt meets him on a Tasmanian sex boat is never explained, and nor should it. What rule-book states one of a TV series' final episodes shouldn't unfold in such a location? Stranger things have happened, not least in the world of The Leftovers.

As well as Australia, all roads lead to 'International Assassin,' the standout season two episode which explored Kevin's hotel afterlife.

This is just as much Laurie's episode as Matt's, Amy Brenneman making up for an almost entire season's worth of silence by getting to spar with Eccleston's stubborn Reverend. These characters have only shared minimal screen time in the past, and it's engrossing to see them interact, largely with incredulity over Matt's belief that her ex-husband is “the goddamn second coming of Christ,” largely down to his shitting habits.

The episode's title references 1963 comedy It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World), but there's nothing comedic about where Jamison's story is headed, even if his final deadpan-dunked final line will induce a chuckle (or an eye roll, depending on your stance on this beautifully baffling series). Jamison acknowledges that he is hurtling headfirst towards his grave following the return of the same illness he found himself cured of as a boy after a simple prayer to God - the event which shaped his religious beliefs and steered him to this precise moment of his life.

A climactic showdown with this man sees Matt convinced he's come face-to-face with the deity he's dedicated his life too. Burton, he tells Matt, is the authority of all even claiming responsibility for the Sudden Departure. Matt has one question: why? "Because I could," Burton responds to Matt's devastation, his faith hanging on by a thread. After a lifetime of facing adversity in his dedication to God, Matt wants some answers. It's a remarkable scene in an outlandish episode, and the only time Richter's recognisable score rears its head. As Burton gets mauled in the episode's closing moments, so too does Jamison's faith. Yours in this show, as ever, will only be rewarded even if questions remain.

