“Welcome to the first day of the rest of your life,” Negan tell Sasha at the beginning of The Walking Dead's seventh season finale with no clue her action will spark the very moment his rule will begin to spiral out of control. It's a prescient line planted by the writers who know exactly what's to come later in the episode - because, sure enough, by the end of the AMC series' seventh run - a season that's received its fair share of harsh criticism - things will never be the same again.

Could Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) be one of the bravest characters the show has seen? Quite possibly. The moment she requests the suicide pill from Eugene, she knows full well that to take Negan down, she'll have to become the weapon. Holing up in a casket as The Saviours drive her back to Alexandria to wreak murderous havoc, she takes the pill and casts her memory back to a heartfelt encounter with the man she loved, Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) which pepper the episode hammering home the notion that this is a character whose shelf life is up.

It's always sad to see old-timers depart the series, and Sasha, who was first introduced back in the third season's prison arc, is no different (especially when reflecting upon the fact we see her die in the episode's very first scene without initially realising) but it's her final moments that will endure as her most memorable. Negan, prepared for his showdown with Rick, opens the coffin only to find a reanimated Sasha baying for his blood. It's a typically well-directed moment by guru Greg Nicotero insofar that you come close to falling off your seat despite fully expecting it - but it's what follows that will take your breath away in a manner this show has failed to do since arguably Carol's takedown of the cannibalistic Hunters at the beginning of season five.

Having been betrayed by Jadis (Pollyanna MacIntosh), a character now rivaling Gregory as the most eye-scratching, the Alexandrians use Sasha's martydom as an opportunity to turn the tables. Gunfire ensues, blood is spilled and, ultimately, déjà vu is experienced: Rick and Carl find themselves knelt at Negan's mercy as he primes Lucille for them. Unbeknownst to the viewer, this moment is pure set-up for the amalgamation of every plot strand this season has followed since last October heralded by the appearance of King Ezekiel's pet tiger Shiva.

The most shocking Walking Dead moments







10 show all The most shocking Walking Dead moments

















1/10 Sophie's a walker (season 2, episode 7) Much of season two's opening half is spent looking for Sophia, the missing daughter of Carol (Melissa McBride). Turns out she was locked up in Hershel's barn as a zombie all along.

2/10 Shane reanimates without being bitten (season 2, episode 12) When Carl (Chandler Riggs) guns down a deranged Shane (Jon Bernthal) to protect his father, the shock arrives when he manifests into a walker despite not being bitten; turns out everyone's infected with the virus and will turn whichever way they die.

3/10 Axel's bullet to the eye (season 3, episode 10) A character introduced in the show's prison arc, Axel is a reformed prisoner who strikes up a friendship with Carol - until he's gunned down mid-sentence.

4/10 Carl kills Lori after she gives birth (season 3, episode 4) Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) goes into labour at the very moment a zombie siege breaks out at the prison. Unfortunately, she doesn't make it through the procedure with her son Carl being the one to put a bullet to her head.

5/10 The Governor slays Hershel (season 4, episode 8) The Governor makes his dramatic return for a showdown at the prison after he captures Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Hershel (Scott Wilson). Rick reaches out, attempting to reason with him - but The Governor starts a war when he proceeds to decapitate poor old Hershel instead.

6/10 "Look at the flowers" (season 4, episode 14) In a standout episode from the show's fourth season, Carol is forced to take drastic measures when young teenager Lizzie murders her sister Mika in the belief that she'll live on as a zombie. Realising Lizzie's depraved mind would endanger those around her, Carol puts a gun to the young girl's head and, telling her to "look at the flowers," pulls the trigger, fighting back the tears.

7/10 Carl's bullet to the eye (season 6, episode 9) Season six returned from its mid-season break in typically dramatic fashion when an iconic moment from the graphic novels came to life: Carl takes a bullet to the eye.

8/10 Beth is killed (season 5, episode 8) Upon being kidnapped, Beth (Emily Kinney) is taken to Grady Memorial Hospital managed by Atlanta Law Enforcement. Forced to reside there against her will, the group - including Rick and Daryl (Norman Reedus) - eventually find her - only for her to be accidentally shot in the head by her captor. The worst thing? Her sister Maggie (Lauren Cohan) had just arrived outside.

9/10 Negan kills Abraham Season seven opened in brutal form as we discovered it was Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) at the opposite end of Negan's baseball bat. "Suck my nuts," the soldier growls as the Saviours' leader brings Lucille raining down on his head until nothing remains but a pulpy mess.

10/10 Negan kills Glenn Negan decides to punish the group once more after getting clocked round the face by Daryl. Without expectation, he thwacks Lucille round the head of poor Glenn. With his eyeball popping out of his head, he manages: "I'll find you, Maggie before Negan proceeds to finish the job ending the former pizza delivery boy's life.

The Kingdom - led by Ezekiel, Carol and Morgan - and the Hilltop - led by Maggie and Jesus - all arrive, wreaking vengeance on The Saviours. It's thrillingly-paced, blisteringly-edited set piece, the effect of which could only have been achieved had the writers taken their time to languidly sow the seeds throughout this past season. It's a series highlight filled with fleeting character interactions that you may not notice the first time around (Rick and Morgan's nod will spring hairs on end; Negan's middle finger as he's chased out of Alexandria will make you howl). As an extended battle sequence, it sparks anticipation for the battles to come in season eight - and, for many viewers, it's a perfect slice of humble pie.

More of the same next year, please.

The Walking Dead season seven concludes in the UK tonight (3 April) at 9pm on FOX.