*WARNING: SPOILERS FOR TWIN PEAKS SEASON 3 EPISODE 9*

Episode 9 of Twin Peaks: The Return couldn't feel any more different from its predecessor, that groundbreaking piece of experimentalism which seemed to defy the entire form of television.

Things returned to a new quiet here. Even quieter than before, perhaps; episode 9 was littered with awkward pauses and a strange sense of internal frustration: Dougie and Janey-E in the waiting room of the police station; Vegas' trio of cops (the brothers Fusco) in their investigations into the attempted murder on Dougie; or Diane, Deputy Director Gordon Cole, and Special Agent Preston on a mute cigarette break.

All long stretches of silence, accompanied by concerned expressions. Nothing is happening, but there's a looming sense around these characters that something, and something dark, lies on the horizon.

It's a perfect way to set the tone for episode 9, which was loaded with exposition and skirted around season 3's locations like it was on rounds, checking in on each of our characters to see how they're doing so far.

Sheriff Truman, Bobby Briggs, and Deputy Hawk uncovered the secret message left behind by Major Briggs before his disappearance: a set of co-ordinates and a coded message hiding the words "Cooper Cooper". Meanwhile Cole, Albert, Diane, and Preston took a trip to Buckhorn, South Dakota on the trail of a Blue Rose case.

It's there that they find William Hastings, accused of the murder of his lover Ruth Davenport, though they soon discover that Hastings and Davenport had been investigating a place they called "the Zone"; a location which enabled them to contact Major Briggs, who gave them the same "Cooper Cooper" message. At the expense, however, of Briggs' body turning up in the real world with Ruth's decapitated head attached.

Evil Cooper's plan continues to be set in motion, as he travels to "the farm" alluded to in the last episode; it's here that he meets up with Chantal (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and Hutch (Tim Roth), instructing the latter to kill the prison warden and (presumably) Dougie and Janey-E.

Twin Peaks: It Is Happening Again trailer

It's an episode that alludes to, but never enters "the Zone"; in stark contrast to the abstraction of last week, we now get an episode that feels comparatively grounded in reality. All of our investigators here seem keen to extract logical explanations for what they've come across: the Fuscos point out Dougie was in a car crash 12 years ago, which could very well explain his strange behaviour now.

Preston's interrogation of Hastings has the methodical nature of a sceptic attempting to carve the truth out of a conspiracy theorist, while Jerry Horne hearing his foot declare, "I am not your foot", could easily be dismissed as a drug-fuelled hallucination.

The truly surreal is but a shadow at the edge of the screen. Dougie/Agent Cooper stares at the power socket from which he emerged many episodes ago, with the low hum reminding us of the nightmare he's been through. Then there's the hum of the Great Northern Hotel, still unexplained: is this Josie Packard, or something else?

Twin Peaks season 3: Who's back? Who's new?







21 show all Twin Peaks season 3: Who's back? Who's new?







































1/21 Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) Laura's murder is the mystery that sets off Twin Peaks and which brings Dale Cooper to the sleepy town drenched in mystery. Her soul still appears to be trapped in the Black Lodge, along with Cooper. Photograph by Marc Hom

2/21 Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) The FBI Special Agent sent to Twin Peaks to investigate Laura's murder ended things in a perilous situation. The show's famous final scene sees him smashing his face into the mirror, as the killer BOB's reflection stares back out. Is he possessed? Or is this his evil doppelgänger, with the Good Dale still trapped in the Black Lodge? Photograph by Marc Hom

3/21 Shelly Johnson (Mädchen Amick) Shelly spent the series trapped in an abusive marriage to trucker Leo Johnson, whose fate was left uncertain at the end of the show, though her own secret affair with Bobby Briggs ended in a marriage proposal. Photograph by Marc Hom

4/21 Bobby Briggs (Dana Ashbrook) Bobby found himself in a lot danger during his high school days thanks to his involvement in the local drug trade. Though formerly Laura's boyfriend, his secret romance with Shelly blossomed over the series and ended in a proposal. Photograph by Marc Hom

5/21 Nadine Hurley (Wendy Robie) Ed Hurley's eccentric wife, possessing both phenomenal strength and an obsession with drape runners, saw her attempted suicide trigger a bout of dementia-amnesia, where she still believed she was a teenager. After having a sandbag dropped on her head, however, Nadine's memory was restored. Photograph by Marc Hom

6/21 Norma Jennings (Peggy Lipton) The owner of the Double R Diner, she and Ed have been in love since high school, and the show saw them come very close to finally getting together during Nadine's bout of memory loss. Will they still be pining for each other? Photograph by Marc Hom

7/21 Ed Hurley (Everett McGill) With Nadine's memory returning at the end of the series, the implication is that Ed and Nadine's marriage has remained intact. Ed suffered tremendous guilt over the loss of Nadine's left eye in a hunting accident during their honeymoon, when it was struck by a piece of buckshot from his gun, which has made him feel like it was impossible to ever leave her. Photograph by Marc Hom

8/21 Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn) A master manipulator whose teenage crush on Cooper faded when she met Billy Zane's rich charmer John Justice Wheeler, the show left things open as to whether she died in the explosion at the local bank, having chained herself to the vault door in protest. However, the book The Secret History of Twin Peaks confirms she survived and was taken to hospital in critical condition. Photograph by Marc Hom

9/21 James Hurley (James Marshall) Twin Peaks' biker with a soul was once Laura Palmer's secret love, though her death saw him realise his true feelings toward her best friend Donna (Lara Flynn Boyle). However, by the end of the series, James had left the town and was en route to Mexico. Photograph by Marc Hom

10/21 Gordon Cole (David Lynch) Cooper's boss supposedly has a fairly prominent role in the new series, though the show saw him fall head-over-heels for Shelly, upon discovering she's the only person the hard-of-hearing chief could understand with perfect clarity. Photograph by Marc Hom

11/21 Ben Horne (Richard Beymer) Audrey Horne's father seems to have changed little in our time away, as he's still apparently managing the Great Northern Lodge in Twin Peaks.

12/21 Lucy Brennan (Kimmy Robertson) and Andy Brennan (Harry Goaz) Neither have Lucy or Andy, still in their respective jobs at the Twin Peaks Police Department, though it's nice to see their relationship has only blossomed with time.

13/21 Tommy "Hawk" Hill (Michael Horse) Hawk is still part of the Police Department too, and it seems like he's been tasked with the mysterious mission of tracking down Agent Cooper.

14/21 The Log Lady (Catherine E. Coulson) A task entrusted to him by the Log Lady, a bittersweet moment considering Coulson sadly passed away in 2015.

15/21 Denise Bryson (David Duchovny) One individual who's definitely shot up the career path is Denise, now the chief of staff for the entire FBI.

16/21 Beverly Paige (Ashley Judd) We don't know much about Ben Horne's assistant, but it's likely we'll see more of her soon.

17/21 William Hastings (Matthew Lillard) Is the local high-school principal of Buckhorn, South Dakota really behind the murder of Ruth Davenport? Is this somehow connected to BOB, or Dale Cooper's doppelganger?

18/21 Wally Brando (Michael Cera) Lucy and Andy's son really couldn't have turned out any other way.

19/21 Sam Colby (Ben Rosenfeld) and Tracey (Madeline Zima) Sam's job to watch over the strange glass box in New York came to an abrupt end when both he and Tracey were consumed by a demon which burst outside of it.

20/21 Tammy Preston (Chrysta Bell) A new partner for Gordon Cole, who's taken her on as a kind of protégé.

21/21 Janey-E Jones (Naomi Watts) The wife to Dougie Jones, the strange other Cooper, with the pair having a son together.



Between episode 8 and episode 9, there lies the gulf of two realities: the world we know, awkward and dour and filled with frustrations, and the endless world of dreams, which seem always to hover just out of sight. But, as Hastings soon learned, is the journey to cross that gulf worth the inevitable price?

Twin Peaks airs 2am on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV with the Entertainment Pass, in a simulcast with the US. The episode will then be shown again at 9pm on the following day. You can catch up now on season one and two via Sky Box Sets and NOW TV.