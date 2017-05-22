*WARNING: CONTAINS MINOR SPOILERS FOR TWIN PEAKS SEASON 3 EPISODE 1 AND 2*

The woods are fogged now, the roads dark. Where evil once lurked only in the shadows of pristine Americana, now it consumes everything. Even the show’s opening credits, once eerie in their stillness, now give way to a thundering waterfall, the rippling curtains of the Black Lodge, its floor. The breach has been broken, evil reigns free. Twin Peaks is even darker than you remember.

“See you in 25 years,” Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) told Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) in Twin Peaks’ original series. That time has passed now, for both its characters and its creator, David Lynch, and the mood on both sides has grown murkier, darker, and more nightmarish.

Dale has spent those years trapped within the confine of the Black Lodge, while we now witness the doppelganger he confronted within that realm walk free in our plane of existence.

The “bad Dale” is the longhaired, snake-patterned shirt psychopath familiar from Lynch’s work, explosive in his violence, from Blue Velvet’s Frank Booth (Dennis Hopper) to Wild at Heart’s Bobby Peru (Willem Dafoe).

In fact, what’s fascinating about season 3 is how it traces the entire length of Lynch’s stylistic development, from the original Peaks to the harsher, more experimental work of Inland Empire.

Season 3 isn’t, necessarily, more frightening that its predecessors, certainly not in comparison to its prequel film Fire Walk With Me, but there is a mood more immediately disturbing here. Lynch plays these episodes like straight horror, soundtracked with an ever-constant hum that puts every scene on edge.

One sequence even recreates one of the most disturbing moments from Mulholland Drive, in which a camera slowly weaves around the corners of an apartment as it heads towards the bedroom, where it’s known a body lies waiting.

Twin Peaks season 3: Who's back?







10 show all Twin Peaks season 3: Who's back?

















1/10 Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) Laura's murder is the mystery that sets off Twin Peaks and which brings Dale Cooper to the sleepy town drenched in mystery. Her soul still appears to be trapped in the Black Lodge, along with Cooper. Photograph by Marc Hom

2/10 Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) The FBI Special Agent sent to Twin Peaks to investigate Laura's murder ended things in a perilous situation. The show's famous final scene sees him smashing his face into the mirror, as the killer BOB's reflection stares back out. Is he possessed? Or is this his evil doppelgänger, with the Good Dale still trapped in the Black Lodge? Photograph by Marc Hom

3/10 Shelly Johnson (Mädchen Amick) Shelly spent the series trapped in an abusive marriage to trucker Leo Johnson, whose fate was left uncertain at the end of the show, though her own secret affair with Bobby Briggs ended in a marriage proposal. Photograph by Marc Hom

4/10 Bobby Briggs (Dana Ashbrook) Bobby found himself in a lot danger during his high school days thanks to his involvement in the local drug trade. Though formerly Laura's boyfriend, his secret romance with Shelly blossomed over the series and ended in a proposal. Photograph by Marc Hom

5/10 Nadine Hurley (Wendy Robie) Ed Hurley's eccentric wife, possessing both phenomenal strength and an obsession with drape runners, saw her attempted suicide trigger a bout of dementia-amnesia, where she still believed she was a teenager. After having a sandbag dropped on her head, however, Nadine's memory was restored. Photograph by Marc Hom

6/10 Norma Jennings (Peggy Lipton) The owner of the Double R Diner, she and Ed have been in love since high school, and the show saw them come very close to finally getting together during Nadine's bout of memory loss. Will they still be pining for each other? Photograph by Marc Hom

7/10 Ed Hurley (Everett McGill) With Nadine's memory returning at the end of the series, the implication is that Ed and Nadine's marriage has remained intact. Ed suffered tremendous guilt over the loss of Nadine's left eye in a hunting accident during their honeymoon, when it was struck by a piece of buckshot from his gun, which has made him feel like it was impossible to ever leave her. Photograph by Marc Hom

8/10 Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn) A master manipulator whose teenage crush on Cooper faded when she met Billy Zane's rich charmer John Justice Wheeler, the show left things open as to whether she died in the explosion at the local bank, having chained herself to the vault door in protest. However, the book The Secret History of Twin Peaks confirms she survived and was taken to hospital in critical condition. Photograph by Marc Hom

9/10 James Hurley (James Marshall) Twin Peaks' biker with a soul was once Laura Palmer's secret love, though her death saw him realise his true feelings toward her best friend Donna (Lara Flynn Boyle). However, by the end of the series, James had left the town and was en route to Mexico. Photograph by Marc Hom

10/10 Gordon Cole (David Lynch) Cooper's boss supposedly has a fairly prominent role in the new series, though the show saw him fall head-over-heels for Shelly, upon discovering she's the only person the hard-of-hearing chief could understand with perfect clarity. Photograph by Marc Hom



In a way, we’ve moved on from the earlier focus on fractured suburbia, evident in Blue Velvet’s white picket fences or the quaint rural charm of Twin Peaks; his later work has grown increasingly focused on darker, more claustrophobic, urban environments, so it’s almost no surprise to see a portion of season 3 take place in New York City.

Those scenes track a young man (Benjamin Rosenfield) tasked with keep watching over a glass box, with a porthole overlooking the skyline. It’s ominous and detached, a perfect metaphor.

However, as much as season 3 shows the advancement of Lynch’s style, it still remains true to its traditions. The phonetic reversal (actors speaking backwards with the audio then reversed) remains integral, as the inhabitants of the Black Lodge continue to communicate with Dale in indecipherable clues. “Remember 430,” The Giant says. “Two birds with one stone.”

Twin Peaks: It Is Happening Again trailer

Lynch even recreates one of the key moments of the original Red Room scenes; it’s an effective piece of demonstration that, though 25 years have clearly passed (you see it in the actors’ faces), nothing has also changed. Dale remains trapped in endless circularity, and MacLachlan’s still clueless, wide-eyed expression now takes on a deeply tragic quality.

Narratively, those cohesive, repetitive elements also make the whole thing surprisingly cohesive for fans (and a manageably surreal thrill for those new); there is a basic grasp to this storytelling that holds up in the face of even its more excessive moments, such as the decision to transform the famous dwarf character The Man From Another Place into a talking tree with a mouthed goo-ball for a head. It doesn’t make sense, but there’s something manageable about its irrationality.

For all the worries fans and non-fans alike may have had about season 3, Lynch has pulled off a surprisingly nimble work; creatively progressive enough to keep up with his current artistic obsessions, yet fixated enough in the world of Twin Peaks not to feel divergent.

Ambitiously surreal enough to feel like a true Lynch original, yet narratively accessible enough in the way that helped gain the original series its legion of cult fans. Truly, it’s the impressive start everyone was hoping for.

Twin Peaks airs 2am on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV with the Entertainment Pass, in a simulcast with the US airing on Showtime. The episode will then be shown again at 9pm on the following day. You can catch up now on season one and two via Sky Box Sets and NOW TV.