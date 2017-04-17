Caprice Bourret, the model and businesswoman, has revealed she left Channel 4's reality show The Jump after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

In February, the 45-year-old announced she was leaving the celebrity winter sports contest owing to an unspecified illness.

But in a new interview with Hello! magazine, she reveals: "I was diagnosed with a brain tumour. I found out while I was competing in the show and boy, was it more horrific than any of the challenges.

Becky Adlington dislocates shoulder on The Jump

"I had headaches that were not going away and my vision was beginning to act up so the show's production insisted I see their doctor.

"My first thought was for my two little boys. I'm their rock and keep my family together. It was the scariest moment I'd ever experienced."

Ms Bourret, who has appeared on more than 250 magazine front covers, previously starred in 2005's Celebrity Big Brother.

She's also taken part in Celebrity Come Dine With Me, reality diving show Splash! and Who's Doing The Dishes, an ITV cooking game show where diners must guess the identity of a celebrity chef from clues hidden in the names of dishes.

Celebrity couples who met on film sets







7 show all Celebrity couples who met on film sets











1/7 Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender The couple met on the set of The Light Between Oceans Getty

2/7 Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling The couple met on the set of The Place Beyond The Pines Getty

3/7 Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem The couple starred in Jamon Jamon in 1992 and began dating in 2007 AFP/Getty Images

4/7 Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum The couple met on the set of the 2006 film Step Up Getty

5/7 Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds The couple met on set of the 2011 movie Green Lantern Getty

6/7 Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth The teen couple met filming the 2010 film The Last Song Getty

7/7 Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy The couple met on the set of Evening in 2006 Getty

The Independent's Sally Newall described the first series of The Jump as "utterly ridiculous" but ultimately "quite charming".

The fourth series of the reality show was eventually won by Spencer Matthews, the Made in Chelsea star. The show's renewal was dogged with controversy, as its high injury rate created concern over the safety of participants.

Former contestant and Olympic gold medalist Louise Hazel warned future contestants about the risks of participating: “It’s not a matter of will you get hurt,” she said. “Yes, you will. It’s a case of when.”

Stars including Olympic cycling hero Sir Bradley Wiggings and model Vogue Williams were forced to drop out due to injury. But according to her Hello! interview, Ms Bourret credits the show with saving her life.