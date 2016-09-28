Who's on The Level? We inspect the cast of ITV's new series

It may be set by the sea in Brighton, but the plot of ITV's new thriller, The Level, is anything but picturesque and pretty. Starting with a shooting, the six-part series follows DS Nancy Devlin as she tries to keep quiet about a double life that places her at the centre of the crime. Here's everything you need to know about the main characters:

DS Nancy Devlin

Works... in a job she loves, having been drafted in as a detective for the National Crime Division.

Lives... in a London flat on her own and visits her vulnerable mother Teresa in a care home.

Loves... her surrogate father, Frank Le Saux, however shady his business dealings may be.

Where have I seen that face? Actress Karla Crome is best known for her role as Jess in Misfits.

DS Kevin O’Dowd

Works... in the East Sussex Homicide Unit, on secondment from London’s National Crime Division.

Lives... with the physical and emotional scars of an injury he sustained in the line of duty.

Loves... his smart colleague, Nancy. Alas, the feeling is not mutual.

Where have I seen that face? Actor Robert James-Collier made his name polishing the silverware as Barrow in Downton Abbey.

DCI Michelle Newman

Works... as head of the East Sussex Homicide Unit.

Lives... for the job, though her dedication makes her impatient with impulsive decision-makers.

Loves... the most focused member of her team, Gunner Martin – in a purely professional way, of course.

Where have I seen that face? As the long-suffering Carol Jackson in EastEnders. Actress Lindsey Coulson has played the role on and off since 1993.

DS Gunner Martin

Works... alone, preferably. But what is he hiding?

Lives... shrouded in mystery. After all, wondering what DS Martin is up to is one more source of stress that Nancy could do without.

Loves... to find fault in any officers who don’t live up to his exacting standards.

Where have I seen that face? On posters for Brotherhood, the most recent instalment in writer/director/ actor Noel Clarke’s British film trilogy

Watch the first episode of The Level tonight at 9pm on ITV