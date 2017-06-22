Win a hygge break in beautiful Wales

As part of its Year of Legends, Visit Wales is giving you the chance to win a four-night hygge break for two at award-winning fforest in Pembrokeshire.

The lucky winner will enjoy a four-night, self-catering hygge break including a fforest breakfast hamper pack with local bacon and sausages, a local cheese hamper, fforest hot smoked salmon and a bottle of wine, all delivered to your crog loft.

Fforest has just been judged as runner up in the Happy Glampers category of the National Geographic’s inaugural Big Sleep Awards 2017. There’s a range of excellent food producers in the local area and at the award-winning St Dogmaels Produce Market, and plenty of opportunities to surf, canoe, climb and walk around the stunning countryside.

Across three sites there are accommodation types to suit all requirements and levels of comfort. Most of the accommodation is custom designed and built to ensure visitors get the best comfort, views and experience of the location. Fforest combines ethically sourced materials, period pieces and local craft to create relaxed, comfortable and inspiring spaces for you to enjoy.

To enter go to visitwales.com/standard

Terms & Conditions: 18+. Promotion closes at 23:59 on Friday 7 July 2017. Please read the full Terms & Conditions at visitwales.com/standard before entering. There is one prize of a four-night, self-catering hygge break for two people in a crog loft at fforest, near Cardigan; a fforest breakfast hamper with local bacon and sausages; a local cheese hamper; fforest hot smoked salmon and a bottle of wine. Travel and all other expenses are not included. The winner will be the first entry selected at random after the closing date and will be notified by Friday 14 July 2017. Prize must be taken between 4 September 2017 and 13 July 2018. The prize is non-transferable and there is no cash alternative. Only one online entry per person. Promoter: Visit Wales.