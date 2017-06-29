Win tickets to Standon Calling festival

Standon Calling festival is almost upon us - but don't worry if you haven't managed to get tickets.

The Independent has teamed up with organisers and has its very own stage this year - the Laundry Meadows - which features Steve Mason, British Sea Power, Dutch Uncles, Strong Asian Mothers, and Jodie Abacus.

Ahead of the event, we're offering readers the chance to win a pair of adult weekend tickets for the Hertfordshire festival, which takes place from 27 - 30 July.

