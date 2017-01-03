Donald Trump has questioned a move by Republicans to weaken a body that investigates claims of misconduct against members of Congress.
On Monday, Republicans in the US House of Representatives voted to gut the independent Office of Congressional Ethics. Republican leaders in the House opposed the change.
On Tuesday, in the first example of how Republican in the new Congress may clash with the White House, Mr Trump said he did not think the move was a “priority”.
More follows....
