Farmers could go bust after Brexit as subsidies are slashed, tariffs are slapped on exports to Europe and the UK is flooded with cheap imports from countries with few, if any, animal welfare rules, MPs have warned.

In a report, the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) said the agricultural sector was facing “significant risks” because of the UK’s departure from the European Union.

And the natural world is also in danger, the MPs said, because EU rules designed to protect wildlife could become “zombie legislation” in the UK – officially the law of the land but without any official body to enforce or update it.

As the report was released, the National Farmers Union’s Vice President Guy Smith urged the Government not to water down animal welfare, food safety and environmental protections even “if we are forced to compete against agricultures in other parts of the world that clearly do not have such high standards as ours”.

However he added: “Clearly we must not be put at a competitive disadvantage.”

And he issued a plea for what amounted to the softest of Brexits – at least as far as agriculture is concerned.

“It is essential for the food and farming sector to maintain full, unfettered access to the single market while having continued access to a flexible, competent and reliable workforce,” Mr Smith said.

Farming summit

“Retaining tariff-free access is vital for UK farmers – it’s where 75 per cent of our food exports go.”

The EAC's report said farmers were facing "a triple jeopardy" from Brexit.

"First, leaving the Common Agricultural Policy will threaten the viability of some farms," it said.

"Second, trade agreements which impose tariff or non-tariff barriers to UK farm exports similarly threaten farm and food business incomes.

"Third, new trading relationships with states outside the European Union could lead to increased competition from countries with lower food standards, animal welfare standards and environmental protection.

"This risks putting UK farmers at a competitive disadvantage and may make it more difficult to agree and implement a strong future UK environmental policy."

EU farm subsidies currently make up to around 50 to 60 per cent of farmers’ income in the UK, with payouts from the Common Agricultural Policy totaling £3.5bn last year.

But Mary Creagh, who chairs the EAC, noted that Andrea Leadsom, the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary, had not guaranteed there would be any support, let alone this amount.

“It was concerning that the Environment Secretary gave my committee no reassurance that there would be subsidies for farmers after we leave the EU,” she said.

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

The EAC also warned there was a risk that legislation designed to protect the environment – much of which was created in the last few decades on an EU-wide scale – would no longer carry any teeth even after being transferred into UK law.

The fear is that there will not be a government body tasked with enforcing the rules and coming up with proposed changes where necessary. The rules could also be changed by ministers with little scrutiny by parliament, the MPs warned.

The report called for a new Environmental Protection Act to be passed during the negotiations over Brexit with the EU.

Ms Creagh said: “Changes from Brexit could put our countryside, farming and wildlife at risk. Protections for Britain’s wildlife and special places currently guaranteed under European law could end up as ‘zombie legislation’ even with the Great Repeal Bill [which will transfer much EU law into UK law]."

Trevor Hutchings, director of advocacy at WWF-UK, said the EAC’s report was a “good reminder of the challenges ahead”.

“Now more than ever, our natural environment is at risk, both at home and overseas,” he said.

But he added that Brexit “has the potential to be a once in a generation opportunity to protect and enhance nature and build a healthy and prosperous future for all”.

“As well as bringing over existing EU legislation into UK law during the negotiations, the Government must go further, and publish an ambitious and strong 25-Year Environment Plan so that we become a world leader in environmental protection, safeguarding nature for future generations,” Mr Hutchings said.

The Government plans to issue a formal response to the report at a later date.

However a Government spokesperson said: “The UK has a long history of wildlife and environmental protection and we are committed to safeguarding and improving these, securing the best deal for Britain as we leave the EU.”