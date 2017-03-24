Like Voldemort in the Harry Potter books, few dared mentioned his name, but Donald Trump cast a shadow over a United Nations meeting about global warming.

‘He Who Must Not Be Named’ – at least in some environmental circles, but otherwise known as the 45th President of the United States – has promised to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement on climate change and appointed a string of climate science deniers to key positions in his administration to the consternation of much of the rest of the world.

In fact, according to JK Rowling, author of the Potter books, Voldemort was "nowhere near as bad" as Mr Trump.

Speaking at the meeting in New York, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres joined those avoiding saying the words “Donald Trump”, Bloomberg reported, but everyone knew who he was talking about.

“Even if some national governments backtrack in commitments, the combined impacts of sub-national authorities, businesses and civil society will create an unstoppable momentum,” he said.

The world’s biggest polluter, China, which according to Mr Trump invented climate change as a hoax to ruin the US economy, has somewhat belatedly realised the need to stop building coal-fired power stations and embraced renewable energy with remarkable enthusiasm.

The Chinese ambassador to the UN, Liu Jieyi, urged member states to live up to their international commitments.

“All signatories should stick to it instead of walking away,” Mr Liu told the meeting.

“Regardless of the changes in the international landscape, China remains committed and will respond to climate change.”

Again, like Mr Guterres, he carefully avoided naming Mr Trump.

Dozens of countries – from Germany to Bangladesh to South Korea – reiterated their support for the Paris Agreement, but no US representative was there to address the delegates, Bloomberg reported.

However those who accept the findings of climate scientists have been keen to stress that US cities and states are already taking steps to reduce the effects of global warming.

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







10 show all 10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change

















1/10 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/10 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/10 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/10 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/10 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/10 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/10 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/10 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/10 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/10 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

And Jay Inslee, the Governor of Washington on the US West Coast, said the state would press ahead with cutting its carbon emissions, for example by shutting down coal-fired power plants – in contrast to Mr Trump’s pledge to boost the coal industry.

“Our progress in Washington State is not going be stopped by anyone at any time,” Mr Inslee said.

“You can count on the state of Washington to move forward.”

