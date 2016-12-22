There may come a moment this Christmas when, slouched on the sofa, admiring the roundness of your belly in the reflection of a bauble, you will find the seasonal excess too much for all the Rennies and recycling boxes that can be chucked at it.

According to the latest estimate in 2012, the UK throws away 74 million mince pies each year. The equivalent of 2 million turkeys get chucked despite most of us knowing, when the order goes in, that even the least fussy of relatives finds turkey a bit dry. Then there’s the Christmas pudding, which never tastes as good as it looks for the few seconds it is enveloped in blue, brandy-fumed flames. The equivalent of 5 million mounds of charred raisins find their way to the dump.

The environmental cost of such waste is monstrous. But there are also salient financial and health reasons to think about what you throw away. Each household wastes 30 per cent more and spends £169 at Christmas – and that’s just on food. The 300,000 tonnes of card packaging consumed during the period is enough to cover Big Ben nearly 260,000 times. Recycling this card effectively would save enough energy to light 340 Blackpool illuminations, according to Wrap, the government’s waste reduction advisory body.

What can be done? Recycling varies from place to place in the UK, so the first step is finding out what provisions exist in your local area. Many local councils put in extra measures to cope.

Tracey Morgan, managing director of Bristol Waste Company, which collects household waste on behalf of Bristol City Council, said her firm extends staff hours. “Our staff work three Saturdays in January to catch up the days that we don’t collect over the festive period so the service for our customers gets back to normal as quickly as possible.” Bristol residents have calendars delivered to them so they know when waste will be collected. The council, like many others, also runs a Christmas tree collection service.

Overflowing refuse bins litter the streets ( Getty )

Andrew Bird, recycling and waste services manager for Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council, said Christmas is easily their busiest time of year. “Typically the week of Christmas and the first week of the New Year will see a 20 to 25 per cent increase in material collected for recycling, which we welcome and would encourage residents to ensure they make full use of the recycling services provided to them by their local authority,” he said.

Many people aren’t aware of the services available to them. Around 40 per cent of rubbish comes from paper, card, plastic, glass and other material that could be widely recycled. Around 30 per cent is food waste, which is separately collected for recycling by around half of all local councils.

Save on food waste

When it comes to food waste, planning can cut the cost of Christmas as well as the waste produced. “Many of us over-buy and we don’t have a good plan for turning the leftovers into something tasty for later in the week,” said Joe Papineschi, director of Eunomia, an environmental consulting company.

There are two main reasons food gets wasted: it doesn’t get used before it goes off, or we prepare, cook and serve too much. Helen White, head of Wrap’s Love Food Hate Waste campaign, recommends eating up frozen food in the weeks before Christmas to make space in the freezer. “Eat from the freezer for a couple of nights a week in the run-up to Christmas, and save a bit of money and time and free up some space which could come in handy,” White said.

World news in pictures







36 show all World news in pictures





































































1/36 21 December 2016 Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, embraces Bana Al-Abed, 7, from Aleppo, Syria, at his Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey AP

2/36 20 December 2016 Relatives grieve by the corpse of victim of a blast in a fireworks market, flattened by a huge blast that killed at least 26 and injured dozens, who lies on the ground in Mexico City Getty

3/36 20 December 2016 View of the utter destruction caused by a huge blast in a fireworks market in Mexico City, killing at least nine people and injuring 70, according to police Getty

4/36 20 December 2016 Late Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov's wife Marina reacts next to the flag-wrapped coffin during a ceremony at Esenboga airport in Ankara, Turkey Reuters

5/36 20 December 2016 Media stand near a truck which ran into a crowded Christmas market killing several people in Berlin, Germany AP

6/36 20 December 2016 Work begins at a poultry farm in Kawaminami, Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan to bury chickens culled after a highly virulent strain of bird flu was detected Reuters

7/36 19 December 2016 Andrey Karlov lying dead after being shot by policeman Mevlut Mert Altintas at a gallery in Ankara, Turkey AP

8/36 16 December 2016 Malaysian muslim women carry placards during a demonstration in solidarity with the inhabitants of the embattled Syrian city of Aleppo, outside the Russian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur Getty

9/36 16 December 2016 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at a Japanese-Russian business dialogue meeting in Tokyo, Japan Reuters

10/36 16 December 2016 A member of the Syrian government forces watches during an evacuation operation of Syrian rebel fighters and civilians from a opposition-held area of Aleppo towards rebel-held territory in the west of Aleppo's province Getty

11/36 13 December 2016 Honour guards carry the coffin of police officer Tugay Can Kizilirmak, 26, who was killed outside the Besiktas football club stadium Rex

12/36 13 December 2016 Family members mourn as honour guards carry the coffin of police officer Tugay Can Kizilirmak, 26, who was killed outside the Besiktas football club stadium in Istanbul Rex

13/36 13 December 2016 Brazilian Chapecoense footballer Alan Ruschel, one of the survivors of the LaMia airliner air crash in Colombia two weeks ago, arrives at hospital in Chapeco, Santa Catarina state, southern Brazil Getty

14/36 13 December 2016 The son of Brazilian radio journalist Rafael Henzel, one of the survivors of the LaMia airliner air crash in Colombia two weeks ago, rejoices as his father arrives at hospital in Chapeco, Santa Catarina state, southern Brazil Getty

15/36 13 December 2016 Brazilian radio journalist Rafael Henzel, lies on a stretcher as he arrives at the hospital in Brazil, after he survived a plane crash with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense aboard, in Chapeco, Brazil Reuters

16/36 13 December 2016 Nadia Murad breaks down crying as Lamia Haji Bashar delivers a speech at the European parliament in Strasbourg, after being awarded laureates of the 2016 Sakharov human rights prize AFP/Getty Images

17/36 11 December 2016 Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, President Tayyip Erdogan and Former President Abdullah Gul pray during a ceremony for police officers killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey Reuters

18/36 11 December 2016 Members of U.S. Army Special Forces provide training for Iraqi fighters from Hashid Shaabi at Makhmur camp in Iraq Reuters

19/36 11 December 2016 Chinese dancers perform during a rehearsal of 'Chinese Dance: Maestros & Classics', the closing performance of the NCPA Dance Festival 2016 at the National Centre for the Perfoming Arts (NCPA) Theatre in Beijing, China EPA

20/36 11 December 2016 Chinese dancers perform during a rehearsal of 'Chinese Dance: Maestros & Classics', the closing performance of the NCPA Dance Festival 2016 at the National Centre for the Perfoming Arts (NCPA) Theatre in Beijing, China EPA

21/36 11 December 2016 A nun stands inside the damaged St. Peter and St. Paul Coptic Orthodox Church after a bombing in Cairo, Egypt EPA

22/36 11 December 2016 Rescue workers tend to the scene of a church roof collapse at Reigners Bible Church in Uyo, Nigeria EPA

23/36 10 December 2016 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos poses with the medal and diploma during the award ceremony of the Nobel Peace Prize Getty

24/36 10 December 2016 Police officers comfort each other after explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium Vodafone Arena in Istanbul. Turkey AP

25/36 10 December 2016 Turkish forensic police officers work next to bodies front of a water cannon vehicle on the site where a car bomb exploded near the stadium of football club Besiktas in central Istanbul Getty

26/36 8 December 2016 A woman stands on the ruin of a market after an earthquake in Meureudu, Aceh province, Indonesia AP

27/36 8 December 2016 A police investigator takes pictures of Nora Acielo, 47, after she was gunned down by unidentified men while she was escorting her two children to school in Manila, Philippines Reuters

28/36 5 December 2016 The sun rises behind skyscrapers amidst the clouds on a foggy morning in Dubai Getty

29/36 5 December 2016 An Iraqi soldier gestures as he steps on the head of the dead body of who Iraqi forces say was an Islamic State militant, in Shayyalah al-Imam near Mosul Reuters

30/36 5 December 2016 A man checks the damage at a medical clinic following overnight government air strikes on the town of Binnish, in Syria's northwestern Idlib province Getty

31/36 5 December 2016 A quarantine official disinfects a road leading to a chicken farm in Pyeongtaek, west of Seoul, South Korea. A suspected case of avian influenza was reported at the farm EPA

32/36 5 December 2016 The bust of the late President Park Chung-hee is seen spray painted in a park in Seoul, South Korea. The bust was vandalized in an apparent anonymous act of discontent with his daughter and incumbent President Park Geun-hye who is suspected of having been involved in an unprecedented corruption scandal. The grafitti reads 'Order of Removal' EPA

33/36 5 December 2016 Rescue workers stand beside the bodies of the victims following a fire at a local hotel, at a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan EPA

34/36 5 December 2016 Iraqis ride bicycles between Baghdad's Abu Nawas street and the suspension bridge in the capital's Karrada district during an event calling for peace and the eradication of the Islamic State (IS) group Getty

35/36 5 December 2016 Iraqis gather prior to cycling between Baghdad's Abu Nawas street and the suspension bridge in the capital's Karrada district during an event calling for peace and the eradication of the Islamic State (IS) group Getty

36/36 4 December 2016 Young people march around the Plaza de la Revolucion and chant 'Yo soy Fidel,' 'I am Fidel' in English, before the arrival of the remains of former Cuban President Fidel Castro during on their four-day journey across the country in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba Getty

Planning festive meals in advance may be complicated when catering for lots of people, but there are tools like the party portion planner on the Love Food Hate Waste website that can help you work out how much to buy for larger groups. When plans change, check date labels. If the use-by date is coming up, freezing food can buy extra time.

Only throw away food if it passes its use-by date; sell-by and best-before dates are nothing to do with food safety. Almost anything can be frozen even if it is close to a use-by date, including smoked salmon, vegetables and dairy products like hard cheese and butter.

Christmas trees lie amongst rubbish ( Getty )

After meals, save leftovers for the following day’s lunch. “If you can’t bear another turkey sandwich, get creative and turn your leftovers into a Thai curry, Mexican enchiladas or turkey risotto,” Helen said.

Think before you wrap

Reduced waste collection services are an excellent incentive to think more about the packaging that your purchases come with, according to Joe Papineschi from Eunomia.

“Excess packaging really takes up space in the bin. If you can buy more of your shopping loose or in paper packaging, it will cut down on waste,” he said. The paper can then be recycled either in the dry recycling, or as food waste if it is too dirty and greasy.

A simple scrunch test will determine whether wrapping paper can be recycled. If the paper holds its shape when scrunched then it is recyclable; if it springs back it is not. Greetings cards can be recycled if plastic and glitter sections can be removed. While it may seem Scrooge-like, glitter and ribbons are not recyclable and best avoided.

The benefits of choosing recyclable and recycled paper are huge: producing recycled paper uses up to 50 per cent fewer chemicals than virgin paper so it’s much less polluting. Paper fibres can also be recycled up to seven times.

An overflowing recycling bottle bank after Christmas festivities (Rex)

Many councils now collect a wide range of plastics, not just bottles. Papineschi said to watch out for black plastic trays and avoid buying them if you can. “It may seem odd, but colour is important – the automatic scanners that are used to sort recycling can’t spot black plastic, so it can end up in the wrong recycling stream as a contaminant,” he said.

A little thought for the environment might be just the way to ease the guilt of Christmas excesses – and the pressure on wallets and waistlines that comes with the season. “On average, people eat three times their normal calorie intake over Christmas,” Papineschi said. “Your health, your finances and your bin will thank you if you buy less, eat less and waste less.”