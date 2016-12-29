Carrie Fisher's mother, the actress Debbie Reynolds, has died at the age of 84.

Reynolds, was a leading lady in Hollywood musicals and comedies in the 1950s and 1960s including "Singin' in the Rain/"

"She wanted to be with Carrie," her son Todd Fisher told Variety magazine.

The Oscar-nominated singer-actress, had been rushed to Cedars-Sinai hospital, the magazine reported.

Representatives for Reynolds were not immediately available for comment.

This is breaking news story. More will follow shortly