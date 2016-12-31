Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds will be buried together

Debbie Reynolds' son said Friday his mother and sister, actress Carrie Fisher, will have a joint funeral and will be buried together.

Todd Fisher said the actresses will be interred at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills, the final resting place of numerous celebrities, including Lucille Ball, Dick Van Patten, Liberace, Florence Henderson, David Carradine and Bette Davis.

"My mother and my sister are together right now," he said.

No date for the funeral has been set, but it will be private, he added. A public memorial is being contemplated, but no plans have been finalised.

Fisher's body has been released to her family the Los Angeles coroner's office.

Chief of Operations Brian Elias said an examination of Fisher had been completed. He stopped short of calling it an autopsy and would not provide any details on what tests were done.

There was no timetable for when an official determination on what killed Fisher would be made, he said.

Todd Fisher said the family wasn't clear on what coroner's officials had done during the examination, but was glad his sister's body had been released to Forest Lawn.

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher







1/9 American actor and singer Debbie Reynolds smiles and holds her infant daughter, Carrie Fisher Getty

2/9 American actress Debbie Reynolds with her daughter Carrie Fisher Getty

3/9 Actress Debbie Reynolds, poses with her children Carrie Fisher and Todd Fisher Getty

4/9 Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the premiere of 'Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith' Getty

5/9 Actress Carrie Fisher and her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds Getty

6/9 Actress Debbie Reynolds accepts the Life Achievement Award from her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher onstage at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Getty

7/9 Actresses Carrie Fisher, Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award recipient Debbie Reynolds, and Billie Lourd pose in the press room during the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California Getty

8/9 A candle is seen on the star for Debbie Reynolds on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California Getty

9/9 A view of a temporary star made by fans in tribute to actress Carrie Fisher on Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California Getty

His sister, an actress and writer who starred as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, died two days before Christmas after falling ill aboard a flight from London.

Her 84-year-old mother, an Oscar-nominated actress who shot to fame after starring in "Singin' in the Rain" at age 19, passed away just over 24 hours later.

"She said, 'I want to be with Carrie,"' Todd Fisher, said. "And then she was gone."

He later added that his mother joined his sister in death because Reynolds "didn't want to leave Carrie and did not want her to be alone."

"She didn't die of a broken heart," Fisher said in the "20/20" interview. "She just left to be with Carrie."

Reynolds wasn't inconsolable over her daughter's death, he said, and instead simply expressed love for her.