16 best beauty stocking fillers under £10

From stocking fillers to secret Santa gifts, when you're on a budget but still want a blow-you-away beauty gift, look no further than our pick of the best for under £10.

1. Laura Ashley Royal Bloom Luxury Hand Care Set: £8, Boots

A beautiful dove grey, floral tin packed with all you need for perfectly softened hands, including travel-sized soap, cuticle balm, hand and nail cream and a matching floral-print nail file. Nourishing shea butter combined with rose, violet and jasmine oils give these creams a delicate floral scent that together work wonders on dry and cracked winter hands.

2. Andrea Garland Ballerina Bobby Pins Floral: £6, Andrea Garland

Whether you like to style your hair in braids, buns, bunches, French plaits or pony tails, everybody needs bobby pins to keep their up-do firmly in place. Available in packs of 12, Andrea Garland has designed these pretty floral grips that are also available in festive tartan or with blue, red and white stripes.

3. Marks & Spencer Beauty Dazzling Lip Gloss Trio: £7.50, Marks & Spencer

This set is superb value for money coming with three full-size lip glosses in a pale shimmering pink, dusky mid pink and a slightly darker wine shade. The weighty application wands with gold lids, all contained in a sparkling starry box, make this a beautiful gift.

4. Molton Brown Fabled Juniper Berries and Lapp Pine Festive Hand Wash Bauble: £10, Molton Brown

This hand wash has the scent of snowy Christmas forests with top notes of juniper berry, a heart of pine, a base of oak-moss and extracts of lapp pine bark. It would make the perfect secret Santa gift, or simply hang on the tree as a Christmas bauble.

5. Marks & Spencer Silver Glitter Make-up Bag: £7.50, Marks & Spencer

Ultra sparkly, great value for money and generously proportioned, this cosmetics bag is roomy enough to pack all the essentials for an overnight stay in. If you’re not a fan of silver though, it’s also available in a multi-coloured sparkly design.

6. Vaseline Lip Therapy Lulu Doll Face Tin: £2.99, Boots

Keep chapped winter lips kissably smooth this season with a limited edition, playful Vaseline tin from British designer Lulu Guinness. Although not designed by Lulu, there are also other tins available that come with added aloe vera, cocoa butter or a rosy lips tint.

7. Nuxe Holiday Cracker: £10, Feel Unique

Pull the cracker to find a set of the finest beauty treats from Nuxe that will leave your skin glowing, including nourishing and protecting hand and nail cream, rose-petal based micellar cleansing water make-up remover, softening dry oil for the face, body and hair, and anti-fatigue moisturising cream. All are travel-sized version.

8. Coconutgrass Gin and Tonic Flavour Lip Balm: £4.95, Not on the High Street

Keep cracked winter lips protected and nourished with these delicious boozy balms. Mulled wine, gin and tonic, whisky, prosecco and champagne cocktail, cider apple, pina colada or mojito – whatever your Christmas tipple, there's a flavour to suit.

9. Liz Earle Winter Nourishment: £8, Feel Unique

Liz Earle’s creamy and nourishing treatment mask hydrates parched winter skin with African shea and borage seed oil, while calming comfrey soothes easily irritated complexions suffering from the cold and central heating. Uplifting rose-scented geranium will lift the spirits too. The mask comes in a compact 15ml bottle and one muslin cloth is also included.

10. Pop Band London Last Christmas Hair Ties: £8, Feel Unique

“Soft and stretchy no-dent hair ties”, these clever little bands don't leave kinks in your hair when you take it down and won't rip or damage weak or fine hair like other bobbles and bands. They’re the perfect stocking filler for teens, as they double up as ultra-cute wristbands too. Available in hundreds of colours and patterns, we love this festive snow flake design in silvers and greys.

11. Caudalie Hydration Essentials Christmas Cracker: £10, Look Fantastic

Quench thirsty winter skin with this hydrating trio – a moisturising sorbet, serum and mask, with each mini bottle fitting easily in your handbag. This beauty cracker is a great little stocking filler, or can be placed on the Christmas tree or table as extra decoration.

12. Rosie for Autograph Hanging Treat: £8 for 15ml, Marks & Spencer

A blend of jasmine, centifolia rose oils and warming musk in Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Nuit Eau de Parfum makes for a sensual, heady fragrance. The 15ml bottle comes beautifully packaged and is perfect handbag size too.

13. Yardley Lily of the Valley Cracker: £4, Boots

A much underrated fragrance, lily of the valley is one of the most stunning scents, but also one of the trickiest to get right. But this blend of shea butter, moringa oil and sunflower oil, is really rather beautiful. Also packed with vitamin A and C, it'll keep dry winter hands soft and supple.

14. Mandara Spa Shimmering Lip Butter Treats: £7, Time to Spa

Luxury hotel and spa brand Mandara Spa has created a festive beauty treat. Open the metallic bauble to discover two shimmery shea butter-packed lip balms. This gift looks best hung on your Christmas tree.

15. Zoella Beauty Ginger Fizz Bath Bombs: £8, Feel Unique

For a fizzy festive bath snap one of these gingerbread men in half and drop under warm running water. Warming and spicy, they create the perfect Christmas bath time.

16. L'Occitane Cherry Blossom Christmas Ball Ornament Gift Set: £9, Escentual

A beautiful metallic gold and red bauble containing uplifting bath and shower gel, sumptuous shimmering body lotion and softening hand cream, all travel-sized and all from the Cherry Blossom range.

The Verdict: Beauty stocking fillers under £10

The M&S Dazzling Lip Gloss trio and sparkly cosmetics purse have gift-giving written all over them. The Molton Brown bauble is the pure scent of Christmas, while Andrea Garland's bobby pins are beautifully unusual and practical. But our top pick is the Laura Ashley Luxury Hand Care set - excellent value for money and you have the pretty tin to keep long after the products are finished.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing