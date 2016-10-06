10 best tall women's clothing

The average height of a British woman is 5ft 5, but for us girls who are quite a few inches taller, finding clothes can be a nightmare. A dress which is an appropriate length on the average woman can quickly escalate to embarrassingly short on a tall girl. Or at the other end of the scale, a maxi dress that is supposed to be at our ankles, ends up stopping mid-calf.

When trying to combat this you can find you buy clothes which end up hanging off you when you want something fitted. You need the length, but not the width. But for those tall girls who have stopped wearing jeans to avoid the sagging bum look (and the perils of constantly hoisting them up), or are forever rolling up sleeves to avoid revealing how short they are, or pulling skirts and dresses southwards, do not fear.

Luckily, high street favourites such as Topshop and Dorothy Perkins offer us tallies a praised specialised section –for women 5ft 9 and above and jeans that are 36 inches in length - albeit it’s only a slim selection of their full range. Here are the best clothes we’ve found, including smart workwear trousers, to going out jumpsuits and a casual bomber jacket.

1. Next Bomber Jacket: £38, Next

Often jackets do not even meet the belly button on tall girls but this one comes down to hip height or below, while still maintaining that cool, short biker jacket style. Wear this over a dress for an evening out or over a jumper or top with jeans and boots in the day. The jacket is stylish, effortless, tailored in all the right places and flattering, yet still maintains that cool cropped jacket style. At £38, it’s a steal and comes in black, berry, blush and grey. There is also a velvet style and plenty more jackets across Next’s vast and inclusive range.

Buy now

2. Alter Tall Wide Leg Awkward Length Trouser: £35, Asos

“Awkward” and “length” are two words that we tall girls know all too well, but these are supposed to be that way. Finally, a pair of trousers at this hard-to-wear length, sitting a few inches above the ankle, designed for tall women. London based brand Alter Tall understands the needs of tall bodies and makes its clothes especially to fit us. With a secret zip in the side, tailored pleats at the front and high-rise fitted waistband, these trousers have the perfect fit, sitting around your waist and don’t hug your bum.

Buy now

3. Long Tall Sally Super Soft Marl Lounge Trousers: £25, Long Tall Sally

Just as the name implies, these bottoms really are very soft and the ultimate Sunday loungewear, especially as autumn turns to winter. Long Tall Sally is the go-to for tall women’s PJs, as they won’t ride up when you sit down, or dramatically distance themselves from your socks when you curl up in bed. And there’s even extra length and material to have a slightly baggy look – a rarity for us tall women. May your lower legs never be cold again.

Buy now

4. Topshop Tall Busy Garden Wrap Dress: £39, Topshop

In many stores, the tall section sometimes doesn’t feel representative of the shop floor. However, this dress is reflective of the bold floral prints sweeping across the high street this season proving tall girls can still be at the front of the style game. It can be awkward to find a midi dress which is flattering and not too short, or long, but this one is the perfect midi length, falling just below the knee. It could be worn at a wedding, family occasion or just on holiday.

Buy now

5. Alter Tall Stripe Floral Print Stepped Hem Pyjama Shirt Dress: £38, Asos

So often office wear can be difficult for tall people, with tight trousers that come up above the ankle or skirts too short they are deemed inappropriate, or too long that they lose their style. This dress skims the knee while still pulling in at the waist at the right spot to accentuate, and it’s flattering for the longer frame. Outside of work, the dress would be perfect for a lunch or dinner date.

Buy now

6. Dorothy Perkins Tall Tan Cord Skirt: £16.72, Dorothy Perkins

This skirt is a winter must and looks perfect with dark tights and ankle boots. As is a recurring issue with women who have longer legs, skirts can be too short. However, this one is an appropriate length, while also fitting into that sweet, short skirt category. Sometimes, tall clothing can feel drab or bland, yet this one comes in an on-trend tan colour. Considering its price, it’s also a steal for a skirt that you will get lots of wear from.

Buy now

7. New Look Tall Black Wrap Front Long Sleeve Jumpsuit: £24.99, New Look

This slender piece has nailed the length in all directions and put to bed the myth that tall women can’t wear all-in-ones. The black number is elegant and well-fitting, so no need to worry about material hugging places it really ought not to be. The sleeves are more than long enough, and the legs won’t have you showing off half your shins when you’re not supposed to be. Jazz it up with a statement necklace and heels (but not too high…).

Buy now

8. Asos Tall Bardot Jersey Jumpsuit with Peg Leg: £25, Asos

Tall girls know jumpsuits are a perilous find. This one is certainly long enough, and doesn’t skim at that awkward above-ankle length. It also cuts into the body at the waist to accentuate your figure which can normally be a struggle to find. The Bardot-top and figure-hugging style makes it a great option for a night out, proving that tall girls don’t just have to wear big, baggy dresses.

Buy now

9. Asos Tall Highwaist Trouser with Paperbag Waist: £30, Asos

When you’re long, long things suit you. Accentuating your length makes you look (and feel) elegant and nothing does this better than high-waisted trousers, especially in a dark colour. With a straight leg cut and side pockets, these are easy to wear and comfortable. They merge work wear with your smart casual wardrobe too.

Buy now

10. Topshop Tall Wrap Playsuit: £46, Topshop

This Topshop short leg playsuit, in an autumn-appropriate sage colour and is super versatile; it has a smart lapelled collar, a removable belt and fitted waist that’s just at the right level. It’s also got two poppers and a little zip to fasten it up and pull in any baggy material. And most importantly, it’s not too short. The turn up sleeves make a nice ¾ length, leaving the awkward length at bay, and it’s also lined so you won’t always need to wear a jacket with it.

Buy now

The Verdict: Tall women's clothing

The bomber jacket is an autumn staple at an affordable price which can be brought out year on year and worn from Autumn through to Spring. For a winter skirt that's at the ideal length, go for the Dorothy Perkins' cord skirt. The Long Tall Sally Lounge Trousers are also great to wear. Loungewear for tallies is hard to come by but Long Tall Sally really knows how to please, with these soft and reasonably priced joggers.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing