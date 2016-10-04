Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2016: 12 best fashion buys

It’s October, which means Breast Cancer Awareness Month is back and this year we’ve found some products you’ll love (and actually want to wear) that also give a fair chunk of their profits to a range of different breast cancer charities.

Around 50,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year and every October there is a worldwide campaign to highlight the importance of breast health awareness, education and research. So from hair ties to watches, whatever your budget, you can show your support for this campaign by buying pink.

1. Popband Flamingo & Sweetie hair ties: £8, Popband

Available for the whole of October, these fun flamingo-patterned hair ties will add a bit of colour to your hair do and, most importantly, will help show your support for Breast Cancer Awareness. Each hair tie is tight but stretchy, meaning they will work for both thin and thick hair - you could also style it as a bracelet if you’d prefer. If you’re not keen on this print there’s also a baby pink and bubblegum set. Each set contains five hair ties and 80p goes to the Pink Ribbon Foundation.

2. Som’or? Rose Gold Plated Sterling Silver Charm Bracelet with Pink Love Strings: £88. Som’or?

Som’or? is a UK-based jewellery brand that makes personalised, handmade bracelets. The idea behind this pink wish bracelet is that you wear it until it naturally comes undone (although you could easily attach the charm to another bracelet afterwards), so conveniently it’s shower proof. You pick which Arabic initial you want and 50 per cent of the £88 will go to the Pink Ribbon Foundation, which is a pretty sizeable donation. The bracelet also comes with a 12 month guarantee, covering the metal part against tarnish.

3. Guess Men’s Sporting Pink Watch: £149, Watchshop

This US brand has produced two watches for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. There’s a blingy women’s version featuring the cause’s familiar ribbons etched on the dial, surrounded by pretty pink crystals, on a white silicon strap. This, the option designed for blokes, has the same design etched on the dial, but the pink comes in subtler form: on the second hand. The silver inserts on the strap and more beefed up face make it a chunkier option for anyone who still wants to support the cause. 25 per cent of the sale of both goes to The Get In Touch Foundation, a non-profit organisation helping to raise breast health awareness in young women.

4. Aerie Sunnie Bra: £30, American Eagle Outfitters

We love the fact that 100 per cent of the sales from this bra by American Eagle’s sister brand goes to Coppafeel, the charity encouraging women to start checking their boobs regularly, to put an end to late diagnosis. We also love that this one is a mega-useful everyday bra. It’s really soft and comfortable on the skin, lightly lined and underwired, so you get coverage and support without any unnatural-looking push-up. The split straps make it look more delicate than your average t-shirt bra and the pale pink colour is super-easy to wear – and pretty to boot. Available in sizes 30A-38DD.

5. Harlow & Fox Katerina Robe: £550, Harlow & Fox

Here’s one to put on an (early) Christmas list. Brighton-based Harlow & Fox makes elegant, seriously pretty lingerie for girls with bigger busts, crafted from luxurious fabrics. The brand also does a range of robes and kimonos for girls of all sizes, including the Katerina, which caught our eye. Made from gorgeous printed silk with an art deco inspired-design in smokey grey, red and pink hues, it’s also lined in silk so feels super-luxurious against the skin. 20 per cent of everything bought on the site in October goes to the cause.

6. Alison Keenan I Hope Drop Earrings: £29, QVC

These sterling silver drop earrings, designed by Alison Keenan, a QVC UK presenter who previously overcame breast cancer, are our favourite of all the special-edition ear-wear we’ve seen. At least 60 per cent of the sale price goes to Breast Cancer Care and the ‘I hope’ engraving on the back of each earring is a gentle reminder of what an important cause you’re supporting. They sit comfortably on the ear and aren’t too heavy, like some drop earrings can be.

7. Stella & Dot Wishing Necklace: £32, Stella & Dot

US brand Stella & Dot makes pretty boutique-style jewellery, including this necklace from its ‘shop for a cause’ range. Until the end of October all profits made from this range will go to Macmillan Cancer Support – a charity that supports people affected by cancer. This delicate solitaire necklace is simple and elegant. Its understated design means it can be worn throughout the day or add a little bit of sparkle to an evening outfit. Also in this range is a matching wishing bracelet and cuff.

8. M&S Digital Wave T-Shirt: £19.50, M&S

M&S is giving 10 per cent from each activewear sale to Breast Cancer Now, so there’s no excuse not to purchase a piece and get fit. We think this wave-patterned t-shirt is great for running or wearing in the gym. The predominately black design means it’s flattering and will go with the rest of your gear too.

9. Stella McCartney Stella Lace Lingerie Set: £42 for bralette and £25 for briefs, Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney has long been a supporter of Breast Cancer Awareness month and this year is no exception. The Stella, in pretty peony pink, is an on-trend bralette and brief set. The top’s made of delicate, sheer floral lace, with the brand’s signature three-gold ring detail and a picot elastic band (knicker elastic to you and I) that gives a bit of support and a sports luxe vibe. It comes in sizes small, medium and large and a percentage of the profits go to the Linda McCartney centre in Liverpool, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in the US and the National Breast Cancer Foundation in Australia.

10. Nine by Savannah Miller Colour Block Jumper: £36, Debenhams

Debenhams is celebrating 15 years supporting the cause and this year, has items across its womenswear, accessories and lingerie collections with part of the proceeds going to Breast Cancer Now in the UK and Breast Cancer Ireland in the ROI. There are 11 pieces with a 25 per cent donation in the clothing ranges to choose from, including our favourite, this colour block jumper by Nine by Savannah Miller. Made from a blend that includes wool and mohair, it will keep you cosy as the days get colder and the soft pink and grey hues combine for a casual but chic look. Comes in sizes six to 20.

11. Sweaty Betty Stamina Sports Bra: £35, Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty is donating £1 from every sports bra sold this month to Coppafeel and there are plenty of sporty, stylish designs to pick from. We love this latest version of its popular Stamina sports bra. It’s a super-comfy compression bra made from sweat-wicking fabric that’s ideal for up to a C-cup. It has a racerback, so looks great under most gym tops. We also wear ours for those days when hooks and eyes just feel like too much effort and we want a pop of colour peeking out. For those girls who need a bit more support, there are lots of choices for you too.

12. Sally Lane Jewellery In My Defence Rose Gold Ring: £140, Sally Lane Jewellery

Sally Lane Jewellery aces elegant pieces in strong geometric shapes. The “In My Defence” ring is one of the range’s bestsellers, and for October, it comes in a cause-appropriate rose gold-plated version. The spiral shape with striking triangle detail comes in a range of ring sizes and 30 per cent of each sale goes to Against Breast Cancer.

Verdict

All the products we’ve selected are worthy of purchasing and support great charities. So if you’re going to treat yourself to something new this month, make sure it also supports a Breast Cancer charity.

