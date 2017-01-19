10 best nude lipsticks

A nude lipstick is a make-up collection must-have in our book and the perfect companion to a smokey eye. But you have to be careful when picking your shade. Too light and you start to resemble a corpse. Too dark, and you’re inadvertently channelling the 90s brown lip.

Luckily, there are plenty of pigmented products to suit every skin tone that offer up a subtler look but your choice of shade will depend on your complexion. As a rule, nude lips look best when the colour is one shade lighter or darker than your complexion rather than an exact match. For fair, milky skin, soft, dusty pinks and rosy-beiges will give you some much needed warmth, while sheer formulas will keep things looking natural. Olive complexions are best matched to deep honey and caramel tones with a shimmering finish to really bring out the sun-kissed look of your skin. And, darker skin tones are flattered perfectly by toffee hues and a swipe of metallic, bronzy brown.

With one person’s nude being someone else’s orange finding “the one” can be tricky, but that’s where we come in. After scouring all the pinks, toffees and mochas that the market has to offer, we’ve rounded up the best neutral buys for every skin tone.

1. Charlotte Tilbury Bitch Perfect: £23, Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury’s make-up line is a force to be reckoned with, especially when it comes to its lipsticks. From the super-sleek ridged rose gold packaging to the sweet vanilla scent, they’re a beauty buff’s dream. For a light-to-medium nude with hints of coral pink and warm undertones, Bitch Perfect should be your go-to. The formula deposits easily without dragging on the lips and lasted a good four hours before we needed to reapply. We also love the fact that it contains a breakthrough – though Charlotte Tilbury’s kept it secret – ingredient that naturally protects your pout from UV damage. A creamy, matte texture, this option is super-wearable and well worth the investment.

Buy now

2. YSL Beauty Rouge Volupte Shine Nude Lavalliere: £26, YSL Beauty

Beautiful against most skin tones, YSL Beauty’s Rouge Volupte lipsticks have gained a cult following and it’s not hard to see why. Available in 30 shades, the formulas are sheer and give the most incredible sheen. Our favourite is Nude Lavalliere, a dusky mauve-pink that glides on seamlessly and feels more like a luxurious lip balm than a lippie. This is all down to a clever mix of ingredients that work to protect and moisturise your pout including pomegranate, rice and candelilla wax. This paired with the super-fruity scent makes it seriously addictive, but it doesn’t last as long as some on the lips.

Buy now

3. Mac Cosmetics Myth Lipstick: £15.50, Mac Cosmetics

It wouldn’t be a lipstick round-up without including something from Mac. Myth is a pale, vanilla peach that could run the risk of looking a little washed out, but when paired with a standout smokey eye, it’s a winner. The formula has a satin consistency that applies easily and lasts for a good few hours. Ideal for those on the lookout for a full-coverage nude, Myth is also great for neutralising pigmented lips.

Buy now

4. Tom Ford Nude Vanille Lip Colour: £39, House of Fraser

An industry favourite, Tom Ford is known for its super-luxe cosmetics but are they worth the investment? The short answer: yes. Nude Vanille is the ideal shade if you’re seeking a natural look that still makes a bit of a statement. The creamy formula means that it covers the lips with just one swipe and it packs some serious staying power lasting near-on four hours for us. Thanks to exotic ingredients like soja seed and Brazilian murumuru butter (new to us, too) it’s also super-nourishing and leaves your lips feeling soft and smooth.

Buy now

5. Topshop Lips in Mink: £8, Topshop

High street hero Topshop is a surprising treasure trove when it comes to the beauty stakes. Its extensive range of lippies is seriously impressive, especially when it comes to nudes. Our favourite is Mink – a mocha-toned brown with a slight pinky undertone. A shade that should suit most skin tones, it helps to create the illusion of fuller lips on darker complexions while fair-skinned ladies can wear it for a trendy Nineties look. While it’s described as a matte formula, it has a really creamy finish with a subtle sheen that leaves your pout feeling moisturised but not sticky.

Buy now

6. Marc Jacobs Moody Margot: £24, John Lewis

Before we get started on the formula itself we have to mention Marc Jacobs’ packaging. The New Nudes collection lipsticks are encased in a cool and retro beige shell that’s giving us some serious Sixties vibes. Our favourite from the line-up has to be Moody Margot and not just because of its fabulous name. An ash beige with a slight pink tinge, this one is more on the pale side but it has just enough pigment so not to completely wash you out. That being said, we found it does look best when applied over the top of a neutral liner. Created using an innovative gel formula that includes monoi butter and vitamin E, it’s also kind to lips and not drying.

Buy now

7. Christian Louboutin Just Nothing Lip Colour: £65, Selfridges

If you’re looking for a real show-stopper then try Christian Louboutin’s Just Nothing. While the shade itself is impressive, boasting a cool-toned nude with intense pigment that’s non-drying, the packaging takes it to the next level. Presented in a gold metal body reminiscent of a vial and a turret-like crown lid, this lippie can be worn round your neck like a piece of jewellery. Spectacle aside, it is a great formula that protects against dryness and the colour promises to suit most skin tones. If it’s in budget, we say go for it.

Buy now

8. Kat Von D Agatha: £16, Debenhams

Kat Von D’s eponymous cosmetic range launched in the UK last year and has since gone from strength to strength. The brand’s lipsticks in black studded cases have quickly become a cult favourite thanks to their long-wearing durability and seriously concentrated colouring. Agatha is a really pale shade best suited to fair complexions and while it might be hard for some to pull off, bear in mind that it could also be used as a centre shade to an ombre lip. A peachy nude, this formula is totally matte and as a result, lasts for hours before budging. That being said, we found it to be quite drying so adding a slick of lip balm at the start might be a good idea.

Buy now

9. NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream Stockholm: £5.50, Boots

This option might be the cheapest of the bunch but don’t let that put you off because it still packs some serious punch. Unlike the others, this formula is a cream, which feels much like a whipped, airy coating on your lips. Lightweight and velvety, it’s enjoyable to wear and lasted around two hours for us. For a nude with orange or peachy undertones that flatter olive skin the most, Stockholm is our pick. With a matte finish that’s easy to apply and hard wearing, you can’t get better for this price.

Buy now

10. Bobbi Brown Creamy Lip Colour Raisin Berry: £21, John Lewis

Formulated with emollient shea butter and skin conditioners, this lipstick has a creamy texture that’s easy to apply and leaves your lips feeling soft. Raisin Berry adds a slight glossiness to your pout and while the rich plum brown glides on sheer, the more layers you put on, the darker and more intense it gets. This would be ideal for darker complexions looking to add a hint of colour to their look without going too over-the-top.

Buy now

The Verdict: Nude lipsticks

For the most wearable nude, Charlotte Tilbury’s Bitch Perfect is our top pick. The colour promises to flatter your skin with a hint of pink and lasts for hours on end. We also love the sweet scent and chic packaging. A close runner-up is YSL’s offering which is a great option for anyone wanting more of a sheer gloss finish.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing