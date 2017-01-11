9 best maternity jeans

When you can no longer do up the button on your favourite skinny jeans, it might be time to invest in a maternity pair designed to accommodate your growing bump. We know these are trousers you might only wear for four to five months, but there are plenty of affordable options out there – from the high street as well as pregnancy specialists. Take it from us: swapping a digging-in waistband and trousers two sizes too big that you have to hoick up every few seconds, for something actually made to fit a growing little human is pretty liberating.

So, which trousers will work for you? Maternity jeans come in a range of styles. There are under-the-bump and over-the-bump options, or those with stretchy panels designed to expand with your impending arrival. The under-the-bump pairs should fit comfortably below your belly with a soft elasticated waistband. The over-the-bump styles come with an integrated stretchy band that, as the name suggests, fits over your tummy and helps keep you feeling together.

Some mums-to-be may find that under-the-bump styles work best for the second trimester and then move on to over-the-bump options as they get bigger. You might also find that a belly band can help any under-the-bump pairs stay where they should if you are finding your crotch heading for your knees. The best way to see what works for you is to try on a range of styles and see how you get on.

We enlisted some mums-to-be to help find the pick of the jeans. We know that all women experience pregnancy differently so while not all these pairs were perfect – a bit of slipping down can be hard to avoid – we looked for pairs that were comfortable, flattering and stayed where they should as much as possible.

1. Asos Ridley Skinny Jeans: £28, Asos

Several of our mums-to-be swore by these affordable skinnies from Asos. They come in a range of washes – black, as well a few different blue hues – and in under-the-bump and over-the-bump options, as well as in a bigger-than-average size range (6-20). Tall or shorter ladies love the fact that they are also available in longer-leg and petite sizes.

2. Seraphine Dark Slim Leg Over the Bump Maternity Jeans: £49, Seraphine

We were impressed with London-based Seraphine’s comfy jeans. This slim-fit pair are a good compromise if you’re not a skinny jeans fan. We found that unlike many, these stayed up without unladylike tugging and have a button and fly beneath the concealed over-the-bump band, so if your top creeps up they look pleasingly like an ordinary pair of jeans. We just wished they came in more than one leg length.

3. Topshop Maternity Leigh Jeans: £38, Topshop

We like the fact that this under-the-bump pair comes in a 30 leg, so are ideal for the vertically challenged. They are super-comfy and a flattering fit. The wide waist band is comfortable, however we did find there was some slipping down, so we’d suggest the added support of a maternity bump band (New Look does a good set of three). These also come in black. The cut is a bit more generous than the standard Leighs, so bear that in mind before you buy.

4. Next Mid Wash Maternity Relaxed Fit Under the Bump Jeans: £30, Next

Another relaxed under-the-bump style, these ones really go for the comfort factor. You get a soft jersey panel that our mum-to-be found stayed where it should, and they’re a boyfriend style on the leg. As with all Next’s ranges, there are an impressive array of sizes available and they come in a regular, long and short fit. Not as smart as some on the list, but these are good for off-duty days.

5. H&M Mama Skinny Jeans: £34.99, H&M

Another favourite with our mums-to-be, these budget-friendly jeans come in six shades with a corresponding coloured bump band to fit over your impending arrival. We’d say these are a good bet for further on in your pregnancy to ensure they stay in place. H&M jeans can come up long, so these are popular with taller girls. Available in sizes 6-20.

6. Gap Stretch 1969 Full Panel True Skinny Jeans: £44.95, Gap

Available in ankle, regular and long lengths, these skinnies are a stylish-looking pair of jeans that will be a winner with Gap fans. Some mums-to-be may find that the navy bump band lacks elasticity so may slip down in the earlier months, though like all on this list, it will depend on your bump.

7. Isabella Oliver The Relaxed Maternity Jean: £76, Isabella Oliver

Isabella Oliver is another London-based label designing for women during and after pregnancy, and although on the pricier side of maternity clothes, these are worth it for our money. They fit below the bump and the waistband was the only under-the-bump one our tester tried that gave enough support without needing an additional bump band. The relaxed style makes for a refreshing alternative to all the skinny jeans out there.

8. Blooming Marvellous Lightwash Over the Bump Skinny Maternity Jeans: £35, Mothercare

From Mothercare’s own reliable Blooming Marvellous range, this over-the-bump pair are a bright, spring-feeling blue. They come in sizes 8 to 20 and the seam-free band is comfy and they have just the right amount of stretch that leaves you looking presentable even if you don’t feel it.

9. Mamalicious Over the Bump Slim Washed Jeans: £50, Asos

Pregnancy clothing specialists Mamalicious have jeans in lots of cuts, our pick of the collection are these slim fit, over-the-bump ones that nicely straddle the line between smart and casual. We found the bump band supportive, they stay where they should, and the fact that they come in waist measurements rather than standard dress sizes means it’s easier to find a pair that don’t gape at the back.

The Verdict: Maternity jeans

If you don’t want to spend too much and are unsure whether you want under-the-bump or over-the-bump, why not buy one each of Asos’ affordable Ridleys? If you are willing to splash out, we were impressed by the fit of both the Isabella Oliver and Seraphine’s jeans.

