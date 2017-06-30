8 best wedding dresses under £500

Let's face it, weddings are far too expensive. The average cost is now a massive £25,000, according to hitched.co.uk, with over £1,000 of that being spent just on the dress. But it doesn't have to be that way.

There are now many options when it comes to finding The Dress - from second-hand on eBay, to handmade in China - but the big snag is that you can't try the dresses on first.

It's understandable that you don't want to look like you're wearing a bleached bin bag on your special day, so we've scoured the high street (and online) in search of the best affordable dresses. Prices vary vastly, so whatever your budget, if you're not willing to forgo ever owning a house for the sake of an outfit you'll wear once in your life, here's a selection of the best wedding dresses for under £500.

1. Phase Eight Clarabella Wedding Dress, £325, Phase Eight

Phase Eight has a great range of bridal wear, which hugely varies in cost. The Clarabella is at the lower end price-wise and though it's made from polyester, it absolutely doesn't look that way in real life. The soft boning in the bodice with a floral mesh on the high neck top is extremely flattering, with a small train, a few buttons along the back, and a detachable waist tie. It's perfect for a comfortable fit which allows plenty of movement (and dancing). It comes in sizes 6-18.

Buy now

2. Needle and Thread Silver Scallop Maxi Dress: £275, Needle and Thread

Needle and Thread has only been around since 2013, so it's not as widely known, but its bridal wear is beautifully delicate. There are some stunning options in the collection, but for one that won't break the bank the scallop maxi is gorgeous. The silver beaded embroidery and embellishment at the top of this A Line dress is pretty and intricate, while the layers of tulle offer a soft, floaty silhouette. It comes in sizes 4-16, and the fit is true to size.

Buy now

3. Boohoo Boutique Emily Beaded Maxi Dress, £50, Boohoo

For those on a really tight budget, Boohoo has a couple of great options. This twenties-style floor length, high neck maxi dress has a pretty sequin pattern at the top with capped sleeves, and it's definitely the bargain option of the bunch, though it looks like it's worth more than its low price. It comes in sizes 8-16, (plus it also comes in pink for an alternative bridesmaid option.)

Buy now

4. Monsoon Klara Embellished Bridal Dress: £349, Monsoon

It's difficult to find a full skirt A-Line dress on a budget. This number from Monsoon is ideal if you want a big bridal gown without the big bridal price tag. It has a classic sweetheart strapless neckline, and though it has the option of detachable straps, the ruched bodice with boning offers full support. The three layers of tulle are topped off with a gem embellished waist trim to add a touch of sparkle. It also has a better size range than some of the others, from 8-22.

Buy now

5. Asos Bridal Bonded Satin Prom Dip Back Mini Dress: £120, Asos

Asos Bridal dresses tend to sell-out quickly, due to their affordable selection in a range of styles. But of all their dresses, this looks and feels most like a designer gown in real life. It also stands apart from most of the high street dresses available. If you don't want to opt for the full length style, this cream satin midi drops at the back for a gorgeous asymmetrical look, and provides the perfect opportunity for statement shoes to show off at the front. It's a stylish take on a fifties style, and the off-shoulder neckline is extremely flattering. It comes in sizes 4-18.

Buy now

6. Topshop Satin Tie Shoulder Dress, £350, Topshop

Topshop only recently launched its range of Bridal gowns, with just five designs hitting the high street. There's a mix of styles - and shades - from knee length to dresses in green and pink. The most classically bridal of the bunch is this ivory satin maxi, with long, dangling tie string straps falling down across the low back. It's delicate and simple, but unforgiving. You'd need to go braless or with a stick-on bra, and there's no room for spanx here as the back dips below the waistline. It comes in sizes 4-16.

Buy now

7. Dorothy Perkins Ivory 'Arabella' wedding dress, £150, Dorothy Perkins

High street favourite Dorothy Perkins also spotted a gap in the market for affordable wedding dresses, and launched a bridal range this year. The brand has some great options for those on a tight budget, and if you want to avoid a full-length gown, this vintage-style lace number looks beautifully elegant. The scalloped hem matches the off-shoudler neckline, with short sleeves and skirt falling just below the knee. It comes in sizes 8-18.

Buy now

8. Little Mistress Scallop lace wedding dress: £250, Little Mistress

The quality of material varies in the Little Mistress bridal range, but this scallop lace dress definitely stands apart from the others. Particularly striking is the back of the dress, with lace sleeves and buttons running down the beautiful mesh lace. The trail is extremely long - which looks stunning in pictures (though does restrict movement a little if you plan to hit the dancefloor wearing it). It comes in sizes 6-16, but the dresses come up a little bigger compared to other shops (particularly at the top).

Buy now

The verdict: Wedding dresses under £500

Shows like Say Yes to the Dress might leave us thinking that wedding dresses have to be fitted by a team of fawning stylists charging thousands for the privilege, but there has never been a better time for affordable dresses. The selection is huge, but the quality still differs so it's important to try them on first. With some, you can really notice the difference between designer and high street, but others, such as ASOS Bonded Satin Prom Dip Back Mini Dress, you would never know the difference. As an overall selection, Phase Eight still have the edge on style and fit.

Follow IndyBest on Twitter and Pinterest

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing