10 best day beds

As autumn nights draw in, it’s a good time to think about how to make your home cosier. Day beds certainly can and make themselves useful all around the home – in the study as a place to read or take a power nap, or as a more compact sleeping option for kids’ bedrooms and guest rooms. Between a seat and a bed, day beds have been popular throughout history as places to lounge casually, making them suited to occasional use rather than everyday beds.

1. Resto Day Bed: £299, John Lewis

The Resto bed is an update of the Victorian day bed with exaggerated arches to the back and arms that give the sleeper an extra feeling of comfort. The bed has sprung slats and the steel frame can be finished in either black or cream. It requires full assembly, but John Lewis offers this as an extra service for £29. It takes a single mattress which is not included.

2. Ikea Brimnes Day Bed: £279, Ikea

This versatile bed from Ikea functions as a single bed or seat for the day, with two drawers for storing pillows and blankets. The base also pulls out to become a small double bed measuring 160 x 205cm. The reasonably-priced design is made in particle board with pine slats, and includes two foam mattresses designed to give firm support. A great multi-functional piece.

3. Pine Solutions Provence Painted Day Bed: £325, Pine Solutions

At 100 x 205cm this day bed is small, without the option to convert it to a double for guests. It would however make a great bed for the kids’ room, with a fresh white-painted finish that can be endlessly updated as your interior style changes. It also has the benefit of being made from solid pine, so it should be sturdy enough to take a few knocks.

4. Loaf Digs Day Bed: £875, Loaf

The Digs day bed has a metal frame that flips over to convert into a sizeable double: 160 x 190cm. The foam-filled mattress is also in two halves, stacking when used as a single so you don’t have to find storage for an additional mattress. There’s no back to this day bed, so some additional cushions are needed to make it comfortable as a small sofa by day.

5. Laura Ashley Hastings Day Bed: £840, Laura Ashley

Based on the quintessential Victorian day bed, Laura Ashley’s offering has three sides with metal railings, cast shell details and traditional bed knobs. It comes in a contemporary ivory finish as well as pewter. Underneath there’s a trundle with legs that raise to the same height of the bed. The bed has comfortable sprung slats and two tufted single mattresses are included.

6. Noa & Nani Hove Day Bed: £119, Noa & Nani

Designed for kids, the Hove bed comes in white-painted pine and has a pull-out spare bed underneath that makes it ideal for hosting last-minute sleepovers. With a low back along one side it makes a good occasional sofa too. It’s a simple bed that’s great for small budgets, with self-assembly required. Delivery is free.

7. Birlea 3ft Metal Day Bed: £145.77, Amazon

This is a good option if you’re after the classic style of a day bed at a reasonable price. This bed has all the hallmarks of the traditional style: metal railings, shell castings and a striking black finish to the frame. There are sprung slats to give a comfortable nights’ sleep and a Birlea trundle bed can be bought separately to fit underneath. The mattress is not included.

8. Nest Softline Frame Day Bed: £822, Nest

This minimal design by Danish brand Softline puts comfort and quality first. The mattress is covered in a felt-like mix of 80 per cent wool and 20 per cent polyamide that comes in dark blue and grey options. There’s no bulky frame, just a thin contrasting platform of ash wood. Taken off the frame, the mattress folds out to a double (200 x 160cm). The design is made to order in eight weeks.

9. Swoon Editions Buxton Day Bed: £455, Swoon Editions

More of a chaise longue than a day bed, this upholstered design has a glamourous silhouette and two bolster cushions at either end for lounging on. Made for Swoon Editions by craftsmen in Rajasthan, India – the Buxton day bed has a heritage feel and a striking herringbone upholstery pattern. At 80 x 180cm, this one is better for the odd nap than a comfortable night’s sleep.

10. CB2 Lubi sleeper Day Bed: £735.97, CB2

The hip sister company of US retailer Crate & Barrel has a range of modern furniture that’s well-made, without the designer price tag. The Lubi bed has a feel of a therapist’s couch with a bolster cushion at one end. The stacked mattress opens up to a double (check it will suit UK sizes if you want to use a fitted sheet). The legs are birch and the woven fabric cover can be removed to dry clean.

The Verdict: Day beds

The Resto bed by John Lewis is a modern take on the classic daybed, combining contemporary looks with the charm of tradition. It’s a little larger than average too, making it suitable and comfortable for kids and adults alike. If you’re looking for a more contemporary day bed that can easily convert to a double, the Softline Frame bed from Nest is a good option.

