9 best storage beds

Whether your home is large or small, the opportunity for added storage is always welcome. When choosing a bed with hidden storage, think about how frequently you need to access your things. Built-in drawers can be great for everyday clothes; ottoman-style lifting beds give roomier storage but are less suited to frequent use. Divan beds with a high base are the common way to add storage – if yours incorporates large side drawers, check you have the clearance to open and access them fully. This is also a category where buying flat pack saves real money – prepare for a bit of DIY if you’re on a budget.

This oak and laminate bed from Muji combines three storage possibilities and is a real space-saver for small apartments and bedrooms. As well as two side drawers for clothes and things you need every day, the slats under the mattress can be pulled up to reveal a compartment for items you need to access less frequently. Finally, the end of the bed has low-level open storage for books and small boxes.

This luxury ottoman-style bed opens up to reveal a large boarded storage area beneath. Two pneumatic gas lift arms raise the mattress and frame, making access to the storage space easy. The arms can lift mattresses weighing between 35kg-90kg. The bed itself is neat and not overly-bulky, concealing a lot of storage in a beautifully upholstered design.

Loaf’s hand-finished bed is made from chunky reclaimed fir – a feature that gives it a vintage look. At 40cm, the base of the bed is unusually high, making the two drawers either side extra spacious. The drawers are useful for blankets and clothes, but avoid storing anything too heavy, as it would make these large drawers hard to open. The bed comes in king and super king versions too.

The wingback design of the Rubens bed sets it apart as something special; it looks particularly handsome when upholstered in toffee-brown leather. The mattress lifts comfortably with a mechanism and fabric handle, and the frame is made of pine and plywood. Delivery takes four to six weeks and assembly is required. This bed also comes in an upholstered grey version (£749).

The Divan has been the traditional way to combine bed and storage, with drawers that fit subtly into a solid base. This practical king size version from John Lewis is well made from solid spruce and has a seven year guarantee. The grey fabric covering is made from a mix of cotton, viscose and polyester. The drawers have smooth runners, and metal castors that give the bed a final neat touch.

A large buttoned and upholstered headboard gives this bed some real presence. The Mayfair bed has four drawers within its base that open out to a depth of 50cm each, but they are on the shallow side so better suited to clothes and thin blankets rather than spare duvets and pillows. It arrives flat-packed and you can buy the bed frame only or add a choice of four mattress types.

This is a great option for those seeking ottoman-style storage on a budget, the Serenity bed delivers the same package as most luxury lifting beds, but for half the price. The catch is it arrives flat pack and requires self-assembly, but there are major savings if you don’t mind the DIY. This version has a comfortable upholstered finish in neutral ‘mink’, a gas lift mechanism and a fully boarded storage area.

This grand bed from Heal’s comes with a large price tag, but delivers big on comfort too. Both the padded cushioning along its frame and the two large cushions on the headboard come upholstered in a choice of neutral fabrics. To access the storage, there’s a hydraulic system with a soft close mechanism that lifts the bed to reveal storage space. Sprung slats give the mattress good support.

Ikea’s bed has a solid wood base that conceals four contrasting drawers. This boxy, compact and minimal design is a good option if you like the idea of hidden storage, but not the bulkiness of a divan or ottoman. The base is raised to appear as if it’s floating, and it has a height of just 27cm. There’s a separate slatted headboard (£100) that you can buy to complete the look.

The Poppy storage bed from Button and Sprung is a comfortable bed with a quality mechanism that can lift mattresses up to 90kg. Although it conceals a lot of storage space, it doesn’t look bulky and would be great for small spaces where drawers would be hard to access. But the Muji oak bed is the best budget contender, it combines three types of storage in one neat frame.

