10 best Valentine's Day gifts for her under £20

With the January blues in full flow and the after effects of the festive season still hanging around the bank balance, Valentine’s Day seems to come around before we get any pressie inspiration. But fear not, we’ve come up with gifts under £20 that will show your love without going into the red.

1. Stack Magazine Three Month Subscription: £20, Stack Magazines

If she’s always after new and inspiring reading material, try this one-off three month subscription to Stack Magazines. For three months, she'll get a different independent magazine delivered right to her door. Past titles include travel magazine Boat, fun feminist mag Ladybeard, or The Berlin Quarterly – full of insightful human stories. Stack prides itself on sending out the most interesting, up-to-date, and coffee table-worthy magazines. Use the code “IndyLove” to get the one-off subscription, choosing to get the first magazine delivered in either February or March. Stack will also send you a welcome card either by post or email to print out, prior to the arrival of her first issue. And if you really feel like spoiling her, a year’s subscription is available for £70.

2. Oliver Bonas Photo Frame: £16.99, Oliver Bonas

It's slightly bigger than a standard photo, so this statement frame in a mosaic of marble-effect pink, grey, and blue would be a stylish enough gift on its own. Add a printed-out photo of you and your beloved though and you’ll get added brownie points.

3. Urban Outfitters White Rose Mug: £9, Urban Outfitters

The red rose is the motif of Valentine’s Day. But there’s no need to head to the florist for this one. This ceramic mug is the ideal size for a morning coffee, and an excellent addition to breakfast in bed. We like the white, but it’s also available in a pastel pink. Make sure she (or you) hand-washes it.

4. Papier Customised Miró Notebook: £12.99, Papier

London based Papier uses premium papers to create notebooks that are swoon-worthy for stationery lovers. So if your Valentine is full of bright ideas and in need of somewhere to write them down, the Miró A5 lined notebook makes a lovely gift. It has 74 sides for scribbling, it's soft-back so can squeeze into handbags, and it can be customised for no extra cost. We love this pastel design but there are plenty more prints to choose from.

5. Penguin Classic Front Cover Prints: £14.95, King & McGaw

Penguin Classic book covers have become as iconic as some of the stories that fill their pages. We’ve singled out Norman Douglas’ 1923 “Together” print for this Valentine’s Day – an ode to the romantics. It’s unframed and small enough at 40cm x 30cm to tuck in a mirror or pop on the wall. If she’s a serious classics lover, you can look for her favourite title.

6. Illume Golden Apple Candle: £20, Anthropologie

The Golden Apple candle from American brand Illume smells delicious, with a blend of warm spices, wildflower honey, maple cream, vanilla, and musk. All Illume candles are made from blends of clean burning, natural or food-grade ingredients. The bashed copper finish means it’s lovely to look at, too.

7. & Other Stories Amour Necklace: £17, & Other Stories

If you want to buy her jewels but the bank isn't permitting it, we love this necklace from & Other Stories. The 'Amour' script hangs on a gold-tone brass chain and secures with a clasp. It's a sentimental gift, without being too soppy. It's also available as a bracelet if you want something a little more subtle. After all, the French do know a thing or two about romance.

8. Zara Supersoft Scarf: £19.99, Zara

No winter or spring wardrobe is complete without a cosy blanket scarf, and Zara is known for its snuggly yet affordable wraparounds. It may not be cashmere, but this super-soft scarf in a nude pink tone is one she will be able to wear with everything.

9. Hollies Lollies Raspberry Prosecco Humbugs: £6.95, Etsy.com

Does she have a sweet tooth? Hollies Lollies’ boozy humbugs are a pretty tasty Valentine’s Day gift. Made with real raspberry liqueur and prosecco flavourings, these pink and white handmade sweets come in 160g jar, complete with a lovely label. Browse the Etsy shop for other flavours.

10. Innocent Bones Flamingo Cross Stitch Kit: £10, Ethical Market

If your Valentine is the crafty type, we love this DIY cross stitch kit. It comes with everything you need to complete the Decorative Flamingo design, including a 5-inch hoop, and a step-by-step guide for beginners. All kits are hand-packaged and made from ethical materials, and if you want something a bit cheekier than two kissing flamingos, check out Innocent Bones’ other designs.

The Verdict: Valentine’s Day gifts under £20

We reckon the Oliver Bonas photo frame and Zara scarf are crowd-pleasers, but for something a little different this Valentine’s Day, we love Stack Magazines' one-off three month subscription. Jumping from one screen to another is now the norm, so we think this “analogue” present that offers her something new every month will be a winner.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing