9 best men's winter running jackets

With the nights drawing in, not to mention the clouds, summoning up the enthusiasm for a post-work or weekend run is more difficult than ever at this time of year.

One of the best ways to make sure you get outside and pound the pavement, track or trail is to ensure you have a great jacket to keep you warm and dry.

From the urban jogger to the most dedicated of ultra-distance racers, we’ve chosen a list of the best jackets for runners of all varieties. So whether you want something hardy to keep out the snow or light and easy to chuck in your briefcase, we’ve got the jacket for you.

Zip up, it’s not long until marathon season begins in earnest…

1. Mizuno Breath Thermo Softshell Running Jacket: £89.99, SportsShoes

The flexible, light softshell material on this Mizuno jacket offers warmth, an extremely comfortable fit and a great deal of breathability. Three zipped pockets give you plenty of storage space and the reflective “Samurai” design means you can give plenty of warning to fellow runners or wayward vehicles in the dark. Using a slightly thicker fabric than some of the others on this list, this one should keep you toasty even when the thermometer’s hovering near zero.

2. Adidas Supernova Storm Jacket: £45.46, Wiggle

The sleek charcoal design means this is definitely the most stylish jacket on our list. But beyond its looks, the Supernova Storm offers a comfortable fit, breathability and a surprising amount of warmth – despite being very lightweight – thanks to Adidas’ moisture-wicking fabric that soaks up your sweat.

3. Patagonia Men’s Houdini: £80, Patagonia

While this jacket doesn’t have the same slim fit as some of its rivals, the adjustable hood and waistband make it adaptable for any runner. Being waterproof, the Houdini also stands out in a market where many others will see you soaked in anything other than the lightest of showers. Lightweight and resistant, it’s a solid jacket for the hardiest of runners. Packs away into its own chest pocket.

4. Bjorn Borg Pan Jacket: £49, Bjorn Borg

Extremely light, with an understated blue design, while it might not offer quite enough for the coldest of winter days, the stylish Bjorn Borg jacket is perfect for autumn or spring running with mesh side-panels that let out all the steam once you’re at full speed. There are reflective tape stripes on the sleeves, which is a bonus for running after dark. It’s a snip too at just £49.

5. Salomon Fast Wing Hoodie: £80, Salomon

This is the most lightweight jacket on this list, which means you would really only want it for the smallest of rain showers. However, considering it weighs next to nothing and packs away into its own chest pocket, it really is no hassle to keep it in your rucksack, handbag or briefcase to be called upon whenever it’s needed. The elasticated hood also offers effective defence against the wet and doesn't droop over the eyes like others.

6. Odlo Zeroweight: £105, Odlo

With a very lightweight, stretchy fit, the Odlo Zeroweight is one of the most comfortable running jackets out there. While it won’t keep you completely dry in a rainstorm, its windproof material and hand pull-overs mean it will definitely keep you warm. There’s a little slit for your wristwatch too, so you can keep an eye on the time and push for a PB – even in the coldest of temperatures.

7. 2XU 23.5 North Jacket: £100, 2XU

Much bulkier than most of its counterparts, the N Jacket is well suited to colder conditions (down to -7C) although the lack of a hood means it does lose points for those who like to run in the rain. Beyond that, however, it’s hard to point out any faults with the jacket. Its fleece material offers a great deal of warmth and it has plenty of pockets, as well as 360 degree reflectivity.

8. Brooks Drift Shell SE: £100, RunnersNeed

What looks like quite a plain grey jacket comes to life in the dark thanks to the Drift Shell’s webbed reflective design. Boasting attributes such as “DriLayer”, “SuperSeal” and “four-way stretch” fabric, this jacket will keep out the wind and the rain as well as being breathable and comfortable. The inner security pocket with a media port and the headphone anchor on the zipper are useful additions.

9. Puma Running Men’s Packable Jacket: £42, Puma

Aside from the loud colour scheme, the Puma jacket’s design does all the simple things very well. It has two deep, zippable pockets, a hood that fits well (unlike some others on the market), fits comfortably and all packs away into a small sack you can tie on your wrist in case you get hot. Water-repellent, wind-proof and breathable, it ticks a lot of boxes, and is available for a good price. Also comes in black.

The Verdict: Men’s running jackets

When choosing your running jacket, you ultimately need to decide what sort of conditions you foresee yourself going out in. For those looking for something for slightly warmer conditions, the Odlo Zeroweight and Adidas Supernova are great choices. Heading out in the snow? Your best choice is probably the 2XU 23.5 North. But for us, the best all-round jacket on the market right now is the Mizuno Breath Thermo Softshell.

