An American woman has revealed how she hacked her own home to create a clutter-free, organised living environment.

‘Creative organising expert’ Alejandra Costello from Washington, DC ‘shopped her own home’ to declutter without spending lots of money on storage.

The owner of ‘America’s most organised home’ revealed to Today Extra how she repurposed items she already owned to organise her house.

Costello reveals her organised pantry

For example, she used an unused cake tin to store spices and an old dish rack to hold folders and files.

“Go around your house and look for things you’re not utilising, look for things you can re-use and re-purpose to help you get organised,” Costello said.

Everything in Costello’s home is sorted and labelled, but the secret to her ultra-organised house is simply upcycling things she already owns: she uses old medicine bottles to store earbuds, coins and safety pins, and a square divider to keep her teabags in order.

A photo posted by Alejandra Costello (@alejandradottv) on Nov 8, 2016 at 4:22am PST

Costello’s approach is particularly creative - she thinks outside the box to come up with ingenious ways to use items.

One of her top tips is to use cutlery and kitchen utensil organisers to store stationery, allowing you to keep your pens, pencils and other bits and bobs in easy-to-find compartments

For most people, it’s easy to let mess and clutter pile up in the week when we’re busy.

But Costello, who has nearly 800,000 followers on her ‘Home Organising’ YouTube channel, recommends setting aside 15-20 minutes each night to put things away so you’re not left with a messy home and an overwhelming task by the weekend.

She also makes sure to keep her wardrobe sorted: “The real secret to organising your closet and keeping it organised is before you go to sleep at night put all your clothes away.

“When you wake up the next morning you will notice a drastic difference.”

Costello’s house in incredibly organised - her kitchen shelves are home to clear, airtight containers, each labelled with their contents, her files are arranged in rainbow order and even her husband’s ties are rolled into neat shapes lined up in compartments.

You know what they say: tidy house, tidy mind.