As far as instances of celebrities’ generosity goes, Amy Schumer has had her fair share of impressive moments.

Last year, she left a $1,000 tip on a $77 bill in a New York bar, and now she has reportedly bought a shop assistant a $2,000 mattress all because she let the comedian come in and use the toilet.

Sagine Lazarre, an employee at Six Corners Mattress in Chicago, told WGN news a woman – unbeknown to her at the time – was jogging and stopped by and asked to use the bathroom. After Lazarre said yes she returned from the WC asked which mattress was Lazarre’s favourite and then bought it for her.

Forbes Highest-Paid Comedians 2016







+ show all Forbes Highest-Paid Comedians 2016

















1/10 1. Kevin Hart ($87,500,000) Kevin Hart Getty

2/10 2. Jerry Seinfeld ($43,500,000) Jerry Seinfeld Getty

3/10 3. Terry Fator ($21,000,000) Terry Fator Getty

4/10 4. Amy Schumer ($17,000,000) Amy Schumer Getty

5/10 5. Jeff Dunham ($13,500,000) Jeff Dunham Getty

6/10 6. Dave Chappelle ($13,000,000) Dave Chappelle Getty

7/10 7. Jim Gaffigan ($12,500,000) Jim Gaffigan Getty

8/10 8. Gabriel Iglesias ($9,500,000) Gabriel Iglesias Getty

9/10 9. Russell Peters ($9,000,000) Russell Peters Getty

10/10 10. John Bishop ($7,000,000) John Bishop Getty

Ms Lazarre says the woman told her she wanted to thank her for letting her use the bathroom, mentioned she was an actress and then proceeded to use a credit card with her full name printed out.

“After she left, I Googled her name. The lady that was right there talking to me is Amy Schumer. It was amazing. Unbelievable,” she said.

Ms Lazarre said the gift came at a particularly good time as she and her daughter had just moved into a new apartment.

Schumer – who became the first woman to join the Forbes’ highest-paid comedians list last year – also bought her father back the farm he lost to bankruptcy and illness.

The 35-year-old has previously spoken about how her family went from wealth, which involved living in New York City’s Upper East Side and being chauffer-driven to school, to losing all their money and moving to Long Island after her parent’s business collapsed and her father’s multiple sclerosis condition deteriorated.

A representative for Schumer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

