The 22 best pizza places in London, ranked by price

Tuesay January 17 is the International Day of Italian Pizza — a celebration of the 10th International Day of Italian Cuisines (IDIC).

It celebrates the Italian-born Margherita Pizza, made with tomato, mozzarella, basil, and olive oil, as well as the Signature Pizza, where the dough is made in accordance with Italian standards while the chef chooses the toppings.

"Pizza is the Trojan horse that opens all the doors to the Italian chefs, to the restaurants and to the culinary Italy, in the world,” said Mario Caramella, president of the Forum GVCI (Virtual Group of Italian Chefs).

"It’s also the most counterfeited dish," he added.

In honour of the day, we've rounded up the best places to grab a slice in London, according to Tripadvisor. We have and ranked them by the price of their Margherita Pizza, from cheapest to most expensive. Scroll on to get some inspiration for your next meal.

22. Pizza Union, Spitalfields & King's Cross — £3.95.

 

21. Franco Manca, Brixton and Tottenham Court Road — £6.40.

 

20. L'oro di Napoli, South Ealing — £6.50.

 

19. Bravi Ragazzi Pizza, Streatham — £6.50.

 

18. Pizza Pilgrims, Soho — £6.75.

 

17. Pizzeria Pappagone, Stroud Green — £6.95.

 

16. Spaghetti House, Marble Arch — £6.95.

 

15. Made in South Pizzeria, Battersea — £6.95.

 

14. Fiddie’s Italian Kitchen, Finchley — £7.50.

 

13. La Pappardella, Earl's Court — £7.50.

 

12. Pierino, South Kensington — £7.70.

 

11. Zizzi, Covent Garden — £7.95.

 

10. Arancina, Notting Hill — £7.95.

 

9. Da Mario, Kensington — £8.20.

 

8. Bar Remo, Mayfair — £8.50.

 

7. Donna Margherita Ristorante & Pizzeria, Battersea — £8.50.

 

6. Trattoria Raffaele, Sydenham — £9.

 

5. Ponti's Italian Kitchen, Oxford Circus — £9.50.

 

4. Italian Pizza Connection, Bayswater — £9.80.

 

3. Il Posto, Victoria — £10.50.

 

2. Il Bordello, Wapping — £11.95.

 

1. Homeslice, Neal's Yard — £20.

 

