The 22 best pizza places in London, ranked by price

Tuesay January 17 is the International Day of Italian Pizza — a celebration of the 10th International Day of Italian Cuisines (IDIC).

It celebrates the Italian-born Margherita Pizza, made with tomato, mozzarella, basil, and olive oil, as well as the Signature Pizza, where the dough is made in accordance with Italian standards while the chef chooses the toppings.

"Pizza is the Trojan horse that opens all the doors to the Italian chefs, to the restaurants and to the culinary Italy, in the world,” said Mario Caramella, president of the Forum GVCI (Virtual Group of Italian Chefs).

"It’s also the most counterfeited dish," he added.

In honour of the day, we've rounded up the best places to grab a slice in London, according to Tripadvisor. We have ranked them by the price of their Margherita Pizza, from cheapest to most expensive.

22. Pizza Union, Spitalfields & King's Cross — £3.95.

A photo posted by The Jetset Boyz (@jetsetboyz) on Jan 1, 2017 at 8:43am PST

21. Franco Manca, Brixton and Tottenham Court Road — £6.40.

A photo posted by Jen Hampson (@jenhampson27) on Jan 14, 2017 at 8:20am PST

20. L'oro di Napoli, South Ealing — £6.50.

A photo posted by 🇬🇧 Top London Restaurants (@top_london_restaurants) on Nov 6, 2016 at 8:39am PST

19. Bravi Ragazzi Pizza, Streatham — £6.50.

A photo posted by Sarah Kerr (@sarah_kerr768) on Aug 31, 2016 at 2:35pm PDT

18. Pizza Pilgrims, Soho — £6.75.

A photo posted by Infatuation London (@infatuation_london) on Sep 8, 2016 at 7:27am PDT

17. Pizzeria Pappagone, Stroud Green — £6.95.

A photo posted by Camilla Carlotta (@pippirini) on Sep 21, 2015 at 12:25pm PDT

16. Spaghetti House, Marble Arch — £6.95.

A photo posted by Latiny (@damaraprian) on Jan 14, 2017 at 6:48am PST

15. Made in South Pizzeria, Battersea — £6.95.

A photo posted by Fernando Treviño (@flownando) on Apr 16, 2016 at 1:55pm PDT

14. Fiddie’s Italian Kitchen, Finchley — £7.50.

A photo posted by #TheGuitarDreamer (@emisfear) on Nov 14, 2016 at 5:15am PST

13. La Pappardella, Earl's Court — £7.50.

A photo posted by Karina May Fermin (@ms.furmin) on Nov 26, 2016 at 10:26am PST

12. Pierino, South Kensington — £7.70.

A photo posted by Cloé Vassart (@cloevassart) on Jul 17, 2016 at 8:26am PDT

11. Zizzi, Covent Garden — £7.95.

A photo posted by HANNAH GRAY (@hannahogray) on Oct 1, 2016 at 11:29am PDT

10. Arancina, Notting Hill — £7.95.

A photo posted by Anatoli Nizami (@an.niwithlove) on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:07am PST

9. Da Mario, Kensington — £8.20.

A photo posted by Drue Voorhees (@druevoorhees) on Nov 17, 2016 at 11:30am PST

8. Bar Remo, Mayfair — £8.50.

A photo posted by H E N R Y (@henwj) on Jun 11, 2016 at 5:15am PDT

7. Donna Margherita Ristorante & Pizzeria, Battersea — £8.50.

A photo posted by michelle farnocchia (@misci_30) on Dec 10, 2016 at 4:06pm PST

6. Trattoria Raffaele, Sydenham — £9.

A photo posted by theBTAs (@thebtas) on Oct 6, 2016 at 9:57am PDT

5. Ponti's Italian Kitchen, Oxford Circus — £9.50.

A photo posted by Stef_S (@phoebe79) on Nov 1, 2016 at 1:52pm PDT

4. Italian Pizza Connection, Bayswater — £9.80.

A photo posted by ACribeiro™ (@avcribeiro) on Jul 30, 2015 at 2:05pm PDT

3. Il Posto, Victoria — £10.50.

A photo posted by Coral Giles (@coralgiles) on May 11, 2016 at 10:39am PDT

2. Il Bordello, Wapping — £11.95.

A photo posted by Hamish Glenn (@hamishglenn) on Jul 24, 2016 at 6:37am PDT

1. Homeslice, Neal's Yard — £20.

A photo posted by 희정 강 (@kanggm) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:06pm PST

