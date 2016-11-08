The Caribbean island of Barbados is at its best from December to March making it the perfect place to seek out sun in the winter months. Here's everything you need to know for the ideal island getaway:

Why visit?

Barbados is justly famous for its powdery beaches, tranquil turquoise seas and the world-class luxury resorts that fringe its coastline. But Barbados is what every traveller wants it to be: beautiful places, great activities, and friendly locals for capturing life-long memories.

There’s world-class surfing or casual water sports for adrenalin junkies; or tours of distilleries and sugar cane farms for those who want to get a historical perspective on this birthplace of rum.

Where to stay?

Roughly speaking, Barbados’s western coast is its glam side - dubbed the platinum coast thanks to its range of desirable luxury resorts - while the south and east coast offer less expensive accommodation, but all fall in the small footprint of the 14 mile-wide island.

All deliver access to the crystal clear waters and pristine sands - it’s the perfect place for a low-key, indulgent break and for those who want to immerse themselves in the island’s beauty.

A room at the Coral Reef Club

To the west, the Coral Reef Club - a plantation-style luxury resort with the feel of a country house hotel - is a cherished institution among British travellers to Barbados. This is no conceit; it’s been run by the O’Hara family since the 1950s. Rooms are the epitome of understated colonial-era elegance, and start at £350 per night.

And on the east coast, the charming, German-run Sea-U Guest House in the small fishing village of Tent Bay is just a 10-minute walk from beautiful Bathsheba Beach, with whitewashed-walled, hardwood-floored rooms in colonial-style buildings from just £91 per night.

The Fish Pot restaurant

What to eat?

Bajan cuisine is a mouthwatering mix of African, Indian, and British influences. Brown Sugar Restaurant is one of the best places on the island to sample the classic dishes, such as pan-fried flying fish. The Fish Pot at Little Good Harbour is one of the best places on the west coast for curries and super-fresh salads.

The harbour at Bridgetown

Don’t miss:

Beyond the beaches, the bustling city of Bridgetown gives you an insight into the island’s cultural heritage and colonial past. In 2012 the entire downtown area was recognised by UNESCO, and an afternoon wandering the boutiques, cafés and galleries of Broad Street and pedestrianised Swan Street can easily occupy a few hours.

To find out more about the paradise island of Barbados go to visitbarbados.org

