There is a new darling of the design scene in Mykonos and it goes by the name of Kenshō. This boutique hotel only opened a couple of months ago but is quickly making a mark on the island which seems to attract a cooler crowd year on year.

The building's architectural quirks are embraced so no two rooms are quite the same. There is a nod to the Greek heritage but the influences of Kenneth Cobonpue and Patricia Urquiola shine through.

Stone walls merge with rattan chairs, faux cowhide headboards and rustic wooden tables. Striking lighting is a big presence in each of the spaces.

Who says beige has to be bland? Here the soothing palette takes a back seat so the raw materials and textures can do the talking.

With 25 rooms and 10 suites, this is a well sized property. Small enough to retain that boutique appeal but big enough to create a buzz.

Rooms either come with an outdoor Jacuzzi, a plunge pool or a private pool. As the evening draws in, guests enjoy a twinkling view of Mykonos Town in the distance. There is also a smart public pool area which is a great spot to relax, book in hand, during the day.

The spa on the lower ground floor is beautifully kitted out with soothing treatment rooms, a Hammam, hair salon and fitness centre. As expected, it is super stylish with cutting edge facilities.

Kenshō's fine dining restaurant is quickly establishing a great reputation. The dishes team traditional recipes with contemporary flair. Local produce is used and the freshly caught fish is delicious. Soak up the ambience on the terrace with panoramic views overlooking Ornos Bay. Warm and welcoming service adds to the charm.

The location is ideal for those keen to refrain from the hustle and bustle of Mykonos Town. The hotel car is available to drop guests into the centre in around 10 minitues. Psarou Beach is just down the road and beaches such as Paraga, the Paradise, the Super Paradise, Platis Gialos, Agrari and Elia are a short car or boat trip away.

Book in for a designer escape when you have the chance. Rooms are priced rooms from around £250 per night kenshomykonos.com.

Follow Amira Hashish on Twitter @amiranews and Instagram @thedesigneditor