Manchester, Newcastle and Liverpool are rarely grouped alongside London, New York, Paris and Milan as capitals of fashion and style. But considering the vast impact the cities of northern England have had on youth culture across the world, perhaps they ought to be more often.

The paradox of a region all too often dismissed as “the grim North” in fact being the site of worldwide influence on design is being explored in the exhibition North: Identity, Photography and Fashion at the Open Eye Gallery in Liverpool, and paints the region as a different kind of powerhouse.

Just think of the Madchester music scene of the early nineties which gave birth to the Happy Mondays and the Stone Roses, a handful of years after The Smiths and New Order emerged from the same city.

Designers including Peter Saville, behind the undulating cover of Joy Division’s Unknown Pleasure adopted as a street-style staple for t-shirts two decades later is also a source of pride for Manchurians.

Untitled, Manchester, 1997 Photography Jason Evans

Untitled, Manchester, 1997 Photography Jason Evans

Derrin Crawford & Demi-Leigh Cruickshank, Liverpool Photography Alice Hawkins

Boy at the Saint Leger Fair, Doncaster, September 2005 Photography Alasdair McLellan

Gareth Pugh – best known for his outlandish, sculptural fashions – of Sunderland, Turner Prize winner Mark Leckey of Birkenhead, and the radical millinery of Stephen Jones and the pop-art inspired fashion of Christopher Shannon, both from Liverpool, show that the talent is far from solely exclusive to Mancs.

Co-curator Lou Stoppard, editor-at-large of Nick Knight’s Showstudio.com fashion platform says the exhibition is “long overdue”. It was proposed when the former Chancellor George Osborne was promising to bolster the North of England to create a powerhouse - calls that have largely fallen quiet since the vote to quit the EU.

“In many ways this show does feel timely, in part due to the climate of the country right now - there’s a focus on regional divides, splits in ideas and lifestyle We conceived the exhibition idea long before Brexit - the show has been over two years in the making - but that has increased our drive to too look beyond the capital. You realise how huge areas of the UK can be overlooked and ‘othered’,” she tells The Independent.

To piece together the exhibit, the curators started at a grass-roots level by delving into the archive of the Mass-Observation project – a research organisation which recorded everyday life in the UK with the help of 500 volunteers who kept diaries and answered questionnaires.

At the same time, the curators were keen to reflect the North’s global clout to understand how the North entered fashion discourse in the fashion magazine of the ‘70s and ‘80s. As a result, Antwerp-born designer Raf Simons and Chicago-born street wear guru Virgil Abloh are also explored in the show.

Stoppard argues that being smaller than other influential cities can engender a fearless “why not” attitude among residents.

“Alongside the famous names, an influence that we have identified is that of the everyday person,” explains Stoppard. “The notion of high fashion taking inspiration from the street has become a cliché in itself, but in this instance it is true.

"It’s the sports fan, it’s the clubber, it’s the worker, it’s the teenager. All anonymous on their own, yet as a mass, prove to be more influential that just one individual.”

As a result, the exhibition emphasises how style democratic in the North when compared with the clean-cut styles of Milan or Paris, and is about more a handful of famous designers.

"There is a climate in fashion exhibitions at the moment for the blockbuster, or the single designer retrospective. There’s certainly a place for these, but often I think these kinds of exhibitions show some kind of far-off, fantasy version of fashion that people can only aspire to or dream of."

"I hope people come to this show and recognise things that they experienced first-hand, songs they danced to, streets they walked, clothes they wore, clubs they visited, icons they adored. It sounds simple, but I want it to mean something to people."