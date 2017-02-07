Here are all the companies that have cut ties with the Trump family

Dozens of companies have been thrust to the forefront of the political battle between President Donald Trump's supporters and critics through a series of competing boycotts.

Trump's critics have been urging customers to stop shopping at retailers that sell Trump family brands, including Ivanka Trump's line of women's clothing and accessories.

The anti-Trump boycott movement, launched by Shannon Coulter, has been branded with the hashtag #GrabYourWallet on social media.

Alternatively, Trump's supporters have threatened to stop giving their business to companies that bow to the pressure and drop Trump products.

Here's a list of the companies that have cut ties with the Trump family.

Uber

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick stepped down from Trump's economic advisory board on Thursday.

Uber had faced calls for an international boycott after it was accused of trying to profit off protests among taxi drivers against Trump's executive order barring people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the US.

In a memo to employees, Kalanick said he called the president to let him know he would step down.

"Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that," Kalanick said.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom said on Thursday that it stopped carrying Ivanka Trump's brand because of declining sales.

"Each year we cut about 10% [of brands carried] and refresh our assortment with about the same amount," a Nordstrom representative told Business Insider. "In this case, based on the brand's performance, we've decided not to buy it for this season."

Nordstrom became one of the main targets of the anti-Trump boycotts after a shopper's open letter to the retailer went viral in October. The letter called Ivanka Trump's brand "toxic" and demanded Nordstrom stop selling it.

Macy's

Macy's stopped selling Donald Trump's line of menswear — which includes suits, ties, and accessories — in 2015 after he referred to Mexican immigrants as "rapists."

After Trump won the presidency, Macy's CEO Terry Lundgren said the company would stand behind its decision.

"We made our decision about a year and a half ago and stand by our decision," Lundgren told TheStreet's Brian Sozzi in November.

Trump said in June 2015 that people coming into the US from Mexico were "bringing drugs."

"They're bringing crime," he continued. "They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."

Macy's released a statement at the time to explain its decision: "We welcome all customers, and respect for the dignity of all people is a cornerstone of our culture. We are disappointed and distressed by recent remarks about immigrants from Mexico. ... In light of statements made by Donald Trump, we have decided to discontinue our business relationship."

However, Macy's still sells Ivanka Trump's line of women's clothing and accessories.

Shoes.com

Shoes.com, a Canadian online shoe store, ditched Ivanka Trump's shoe line in November.

The company said it was removing the Trump line in response to calls for a boycott against the brand.

"We understand and your voices have been heard," the company said in a tweet, which was later deleted. "We have removed the products from our website."

Shoes.com told Fast Company that the shoes weren't selling well.

Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus appears to have cut ties with Ivanka Trump's fashion brand.

Fifteen products from Trump's jewelry line were available on the retailer's website as recently as Wednesday.

But as of Friday morning, the products had disappeared.

Neiman Marcus did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment on why Trump's products were no longer available.

Wayfair

Wayfair, which sells furniture and home decor, dropped Trump Home products — a Donald Trump brand — in November.

At the time, the company did not offer an explanation. Wayfair did not respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

