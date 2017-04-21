Even after Jennifer Aniston’s viral essay about the constant speculation over her fertility, women in the public eye are apparently still experiencing intense scrutiny over their bodies.

On Thursday, Eva Longoria became the latest female celebrity forced to deny she is pregnant after photos of her on holiday in Hawaii circulated online and some jumped to the dramatic conclusion she was expecting her first child.

The Desperate Housewives star tackled the rumours head-on in a Snapchat story on Thursday, explaining that she is not pregnant she had just eaten a lot of cheese, something we can all relate to.

“I saw some pictures of myself really fat on a boat,” she said to the camera. "I have to tell you all I did was eat cheese... and everybody is saying I’m pregnant and I’m not. I was just lactose intolerant apparently, today no belly. “

The 44-year-old said she felt compelled to share the news because her “whole family” was calling her asking if she was pregnant.

Using a bunny rabbit filter , Longoria stressed she was not pregnant (Eva Longoria/ Snapchat / Screengrab )

“It was just a ball of cheese… just a ball of cheese in my stomach. But seriously, I look so fat but you know what, that happens to people. Everybody gets bloated. I’m not bloated today but this pre-pancake. I’m about to go eat a pancake.”

True to her word, the following clips on her Snapchat story did show her eating a pancake.

Last year, Aniston penned an essay for the Huffington Post where lambasted the “sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of ‘journalism’, the ‘First Amendment’ and ‘celebrity news’”.

The Friends actress said she resented being made to feel “’less than; because my body is changing and/or I had a burger for lunch and was photographed from a weird angle and therefore deemed one of two things: ‘pregnant’ or ‘fat’”.

Her essay came shortly after her representative criticised the tabloid InTouch Weekly for suggesting she was pregnant on their cover alongside a picture of Aniston on holiday. Her representative clarified: “What you see is her having just enjoyed a delicious big lunch and her feeling safe on private property.”