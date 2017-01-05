Wait, men are wearing chokers now? Apparently so, according to ASOS.

When it comes to equal opportunity and blurring gender boundaries in fashion we’re all for it but, one thing we just can’t accept is men wearing a thin bit of fabric around their neck.

As far as trends go, 2016 was arguably the year of the choker with the 90s comeback swaddling the necks of off-duty models and cool girls.

It quickly became the neck-bling of choice for the most stylish of women but, it’s most definitely past its prime.

This isn’t so much a gender issue; in fact, why they need to be pigeon-holed for either sex at all is a little nonsensical. It is, after all, just a piece of string.

Let’s be clear, both men and women alike should be banishing chokers to the clearance aisle. Pronto.

ASOS are now selling chokers marketed specifically towards men

A search for ‘men’s chokers’ on British online fashion store ASOS yields an array of nine chokers in everything from velvet and burnished silver to braided leather.

ASOS have started selling men's chokers 😷 can already tell 2017 is gonna be a shite year pic.twitter.com/QrWiIfBLtT — aZ (@aaronlxd) January 2, 2017

And, like most trends, it materialised on the runway first with the likes of Phillip Lim, Bottega Veneta and Louis Vuitton marketing chokers towards men.

Now though, it’s beginning to infiltrate the fashion zeitgeist as this morning, Matt Lauer, the host of The Today Show sported a black choker on live TV.

The burgeoning trend has, unsurprisingly, caused a ruckus online with one person’s tweet surmounting 14,000 likes and 6,000 re-tweets.

While we let a lot of extreme sartorial experimentation slide in menswear, on this occasion, we must insist that chokers never become a thing.