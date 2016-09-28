Where the last few seasons have been dominated by the beauty industry’s fixation with no-makeup makeup this time round colder climes are signifying anything but a dull and dreary stance towards macquillage. Instead, the runway was bounding with bursts of colour; the eyeliner was in your face and technicolour combos of pastel lilac and bold turquoise blue ruled. Straight off the back of rainbow highlighter, it seems the trend for wearing all your favourite colours at the same time is in.

Jeremy Scott Autumn Winter 2016 (Rex)

Leading the charge for clashing brights was master of all things eccentric Jeremy Scott. Described as pin-up girls with a pop twist, the designer completed his Barbie girl look with crystal-studded silver stars, bright blue eyeliner and a pouting fuschia lip. Drawn in the socket line rather than the lash, the teal liner offered a fresh take on the sultry feline flick that while minimal in scope made maximum impact. He wasn’t alone in his quest for multi-coloured hues though, with Fendi quickly following suit. Designer Karl Lagerfeld appointed makeup maestro Pat McGrath to add a splash of painterly colour across each model’s eyelids; from blushing pink to striking yellow and emerald green, their eyes were doodled in a bounty of different rainbow shades.

While this trend might seem a little farfetched, especially for those who have only ever reached the peaks of black kohl, it can be shifted into real-life wear without fault. For a fun and modest introduction to colour without having to go all out, start with tinted mascara or a slick of liner in one bold shade. If you’re after the full rainbow effect though try combining the two or jump on the Insta-bandwagon and use multiple shadow colours on each eye working from red on the left side to violet on the right.